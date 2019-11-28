Log in
Turkcell : Initiated Recycle Into Education Project

0
11/28/2019 | 09:03am EST

Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) initiated the "Recycle into Education" project throughout Turkey in collaboration with TUBISAD (Informatics Industry Association). Electronic waste will be disposed at techno waste recycle boxes in all Turkcell stores, and the income from these products will be donated to the Educational Volunteers Foundation of Turkey (TEGV). The "Recycle into Education" project will help protect nature, save natural resources and contribute to the education of children.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005399/en/

Turkcell initiated the "Recycle into Education" project throughout Turkey in collaboration with TUBISAD (Informatics Industry Association). (Photo: Business Wire)

Turkcell initiated the "Recycle into Education" project throughout Turkey in collaboration with TUBISAD (Informatics Industry Association). (Photo: Business Wire)

The electronic waste mobilization that involves all technology users

Emphasizing that sustainability is at the center of Turkcell’s core business, “At Turkcell, we take responsibility for a sustainable and greener future,” says Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan. “This project, an electronic waste mobilization that involves all technology users in Turkey, is a part of our persistent efforts. With our carbon footprint decreased every year, we seek for opportunities to provide our customers with environmental friendly and sustainable services and solutions. We continuously work towards our goal to use electricity generated entirely from renewable energy by 2030.”

Electronic waste collected from recycle boxes placed in Turkcell stores within the scope of the project will be regained to the economy by TUBISAD, authorized to collect and recycle these products. Income generated from the project will be donated to TEGV for child education.

With its climate conscious solution for electronic waste, Turkcell has further underlined its leadership position in raising consciousness about environmental friendly practices in Turkey.

More information about the project is available for access on the link: www.egitimedonustur.com


© Business Wire 2019
