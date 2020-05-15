Log in
Turkcell Launches Video Call Center Service App for Disabled Persons: Face to Face

05/15/2020 | 10:36am EDT

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) continues to provide its technology and digital capabilities to assist all customers with Face to Face App. The application enables customers with disabilities to reach Turkcell’s Call Center through video call and receive customer service in sign language.

Turkcell continues to provide its technology and digital capabilities to assist all customers with Face to Face App. (Photo: Business Wire)

The company provides inclusive services and products to customers with disabilities including audio description for movies, Turkcell Dialogue Museum, My Dream Companion and more. On top of partnering with advocacy organizations that support those with disabilities, the company has designed Face to Face App to help customers with disabilities receive exceptional customer service along with assistive services and features.

“Turkcell works toward greater accessibility for customers with disabilities”
“Technology is a powerful enabler for us to bring people together. Working toward greater accessibility for our customers with disabilities, we have designed assistive services and features. Face to Face App is a great and unique example of Turkcell’s efforts to utilize its digital capabilities to assist all customers,” says Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. “Our customers with disabilities can reach Turkcell’s call center through our Face to Face App and receive assistance from our exclusive customer representatives. We have trained our customer representatives in this field to assist and meet our customers’ needs. We will continue to optimize the digital experience of our customers and help bring accessibility for all.”

Turkcell CEO used BiP’s Web Conference feature to meet customer representatives serving customers with disabilities
Stating that Turkcell’s infrastructure underpins the unique services and features that meet the needs of customers, “Turkcell’s digital services and products keep expanding with innovative features allowing customers to do more. We are working on a web conference call feature for our life and communication platform BiP in the midst of a time where connectivity is at its utmost importance. BiP will be the platform where our customers can safely connect to a multiple video conference call,” says Erkan.


© Business Wire 2020
