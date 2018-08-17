Log in
Turkcell : Ready to Support the Digital Transformation of Turkey

08/17/2018 | 09:31am CEST

In a written response to questions from journalists, Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) CEO Kaan Terzioglu stated that recent developments prove the validity of Turkcell’s focus on building Turkey’s national digital economy, supported by data sovereignty.

Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu stated that recent developments prove the validity of Turkcell’s focus on building Turkey’s national digital economy, supported by data sovereignty. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Over the course of the past 3 years, Turkcell has invested in building its own digital apps and services, reaching 110 downloads, 3 million of which are from outside of Turkey. Today our portfolio covers BiP – a communication platform has a much broader range of features compared to its global counterparts – , our music platform fizy, TV platform TV+, local search engine Yaani, secure login service Fast Login and digital payments company Paycell, among others. We are investing in Turkey’s data infrastructure with state-of-the-art data centers which host local, regional and global players. We contribute to the digital integration of various vertical industries from health to transportation.

Since the beginning of this year, we are also focusing on taking this model abroad in cooperation with other trustworthy telecom operators and digital players in other countries, respecting the laws and regulations of those countries.

We encourage the development of the technology ecosystem in Turkey with 1000 engineers in our R&D center, by contributing to national strategic projects such as the development of ULAK base-station, and by supporting domestic smart device development via offering our sales channels to local device manufacturers.

In these difficult times where our economy is being unfairly constrained, we firmly believe that Turkey’s growth will come from the digital economy. We are of the opinion that the macro prudential measures taken by our government are very pertinent – and that their continued support for the development of a healthy and strong technology ecosystem will be crucial as we join forces to create the digital economy. Turkcell will continue to invest heavily in Turkey’s local resources and in creating the digital solutions that Turkey needs.”


© Business Wire 2018
