Turkcell : Ready to Support the Digital Transformation of Turkey

“Over the course of the past 3 years, Turkcell has invested in building
its own digital apps and services, reaching 110 downloads, 3 million of
which are from outside of Turkey. Today our portfolio covers BiP – a
communication platform has a much broader range of features compared to
its global counterparts – , our music platform fizy, TV platform TV+,
local search engine Yaani, secure login service Fast Login and digital
payments company Paycell, among others. We are investing in Turkey’s
data infrastructure with state-of-the-art data centers which host local,
regional and global players. We contribute to the digital integration of
various vertical industries from health to transportation.
Since the beginning of this year, we are also focusing on taking this
model abroad in cooperation with other trustworthy telecom operators and
digital players in other countries, respecting the laws and regulations
of those countries.
We encourage the development of the technology ecosystem in Turkey with
1000 engineers in our R&D center, by contributing to national strategic
projects such as the development of ULAK base-station, and by supporting
domestic smart device development via offering our sales channels to
local device manufacturers.
In these difficult times where our economy is being unfairly
constrained, we firmly believe that Turkey’s growth will come from the
digital economy. We are of the opinion that the macro prudential
measures taken by our government are very pertinent – and that their
continued support for the development of a healthy and strong technology
ecosystem will be crucial as we join forces to create the digital
economy. Turkcell will continue to invest heavily in Turkey’s local
resources and in creating the digital solutions that Turkey needs.”
