TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS

(GARAN)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : About the annulment action filed against the Turkish Competition Board

06/18/2019 | 09:34am EDT

About the annulment action filed against the Turkish Competition Board

Ref: Our public disclosures dated 21.04.2015-31.08.2016-31.10.2016-30.12.2016-01.03.2017-04.05.2017-06.07.2017-06.09.2017-08.11.2017-10.01.2018-09.03.2018-09.05.2018-04.07.2018-05.09.2018-08.11.2018-03.04.2019

In our Bank's public disclosures mentioned above, we disclosed that the annulment action filed by our Bank before the 2nd Administration Court of Ankara regarding Turkish Competition Board's decision dated March 8, 2013 and no. 13-13/198-100 on imposing administrative fine against our Bank has been rejected, our Bank has appealed such decision of rejection, the appeal has been rejected by the 13th Chamber of the Council of State and our Bank has requested the revision of such decision from the Council of State.

The 13th Chamber of the Council of State has decided that the decision of the 2nd Administration Court of Ankara be dismissed in favor of our Bank and the file to be sent to the court to be re-decided. The legal process is still ongoing.

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 13:33:06 UTC
