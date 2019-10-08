Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS    GARAN   TRAGARAN91N1

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS

(GARAN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Announcement Of Delisting Of Global Depositary Receipts From London Stock Exchange (Amendment)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 10:40am EDT

Announcement Of Delisting Of Global Depositary Receipts From London Stock Exchange (Amendment)

T. GARANTI BANKASI A.S. has applied to the Financial Conduct Authority, as the UK Listing Authority (the 'UKLA'), for:

  • the cancellation of the listing of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), each representing one ordinary share of Reg S ISIN US9001487019/ 144A ISIN US9001486029 and
  • the cancellation of the admission to trading of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange market.

It is anticipated that cancellation of listing and cancellation to trading will take effect from 5th of November, 2019, being 20 business days following the date of this announcement.

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 14:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS
10:40aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Announcement Of Delisting Of Global Depositary Receipt..
PU
04:02aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Announcement of delisting Of Global Depositary Receipt..
PU
09/27TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Declaration of issuance approval-CMB Bulletin
PU
09/27TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : S&P Rating Withdrawa
PU
09/24TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Levent Yapılandırma Yönetimi A.Ş. Share..
PU
09/19TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Financial Advisory Mandate for sale of Levent Yapı..
PU
09/18TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Garanti BBVA provides global expertise to Turkish exporte..
AQ
09/16TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Lawsuit abroad to which the Bank is a party
PU
09/05TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Debt Instrument Issuance Application
PU
08/19TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Changes in Top Management and the Board of Directors
PU
More news
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2019 27 932 M
EBIT 2019 19 029 M
Net income 2019 6 896 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 5,87x
P/E ratio 2020 4,48x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,47x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,41x
Capitalization 41 118 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,19  TRY
Last Close Price 9,79  TRY
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Recep Bastug Chief Executive Officer & Director
Süleyman Sözen Chairman
Aydin Güler Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Muammer Cüneyt Sezgin Independent Director
Sait Ergun Özen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS7 109
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.41%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION14.89%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.92%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.30.91%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.59%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group