Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Announcement Of Delisting Of Global Depositary Receipts From London Stock Exchange (Amendment)

Announcement Of Delisting Of Global Depositary Receipts From London Stock Exchange (Amendment)

T. GARANTI BANKASI A.S. has applied to the Financial Conduct Authority, as the UK Listing Authority (the 'UKLA'), for:

the cancellation of the listing of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), each representing one ordinary share of Reg S ISIN US9001487019/ 144A ISIN US9001486029 and

the cancellation of the admission to trading of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange market.

It is anticipated that cancellation of listing and cancellation to trading will take effect from 5th of November, 2019, being 20 business days following the date of this announcement.