Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS    GARAN   TRAGARAN91N1

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS (GARAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Announcement due to the Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure article 23 clause 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 12:58pm CEST

Announcement due to the Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure article 23 clause 7

Reference: Public disclosures of Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. (Garanti ) dated 18.08.2015, 30.09.2015, 30.11.2015, 29.01.2016, 29.03.2016, 30.05.2016, 02.08.2016, 03.10.2016, 02.12.2016, 02.02.2017, 03.04.2017, 02.06.2017, 03.08.2017, 03.10.2017, 04.12.2017, 05.02.2018, 03.04.2018, 13.04.2018, 13.06.2018, 14.08.2018.

The legal process declared per our referred disclosures related to the decision of the Ministry of Trade regarding our Bank is still in progress in line with our disclosures. Any further developments concerning the case will be disclosed to the public.

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 10:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS
12:58pTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Announcement due to the Communiqué on Material Events ..
PU
10/04TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Board Of Directors Decision About Issuing Debt Instrum..
PU
10/02TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Announcement Regarding Fitch Credit Ratings
PU
09/26BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA to Replace Longtime Executive Chairman Fr..
DJ
09/20TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Lawsuit abroad to which the Bank is a party
PU
09/05TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Announcement regarding former public disclosures that ..
PU
08/29TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Announcement regarding the news on the media
PU
08/20TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Announcement regarding Standard & Poor’s Credit ..
PU
08/17TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Announcement regarding JCR Eurasia Credit Ratings
PU
08/13European banks' exposure to Turkey
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/13Boost to U.S.-Turkish economic relations? 
10/12Turkey ETF rises after U.S. pastor released 
10/11Turkish lira gains 2.6% as U.S. pastor expected to be released Friday 
09/24Turkish lira climbs amid optimism for U.S. pastor release 
09/13Turkcell a top gainer, up 11.1% after surprise rate hike 
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2018 23 140 M
EBIT 2018 13 520 M
Net income 2018 6 578 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,44%
P/E ratio 2018 4,73
P/E ratio 2019 4,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 31 851 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,78  TRY
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ali Fuat Erbil President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Süleyman Sözen Chairman
Halil Hüsnü Erel EVP-Technology, Operational Centre & Marketing
Aydin Güler Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Muammer Cüneyt Sezgin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS5 605
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%359 447
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%284 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%268 452
WELLS FARGO-12.25%245 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 583
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.