Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Announcement due to the Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure article 23 clause 7

Announcement due to the Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure article 23 clause 7

Reference: Public disclosures of Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. (Garanti ) dated 18.08.2015, 30.09.2015, 30.11.2015, 29.01.2016, 29.03.2016, 30.05.2016, 02.08.2016, 03.10.2016, 02.12.2016, 02.02.2017, 03.04.2017, 02.06.2017, 03.08.2017, 03.10.2017, 04.12.2017, 05.02.2018, 03.04.2018, 13.04.2018, 13.06.2018, 14.08.2018.

The legal process declared per our referred disclosures related to the decision of the Ministry of Trade regarding our Bank is still in progress in line with our disclosures. Any further developments concerning the case will be disclosed to the public.