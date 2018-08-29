Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Announcement regarding the news on the media

Announcement regarding the news on the media

Reference: Public Disclosure dated 06.07.2018

Due to the news on written and visual media regarding the process of takeover of OTAS' Group A shares in Türk Telekom, representing 55% of Türk Telekom's issued share capital, by a special purpose vehicle, the shareholders of which will be the lenders , making a further public disclosure was deemed to be appropriate. The aforementioned takeover transaction has not been completed yet and the process is continuing. Any material changes on the topic will be announced to the public in due course.