TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS

(GARAN)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

04/06/2020 | 11:53am EDT

Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

The second coupon rate of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index ; is determined as % 3,0351. .

Board Decision Date 30.07.2019
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit TRY TRY
Limit 7,000,000,000 20.000.000.000
Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor
Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type Bond
Maturity Date 07.10.2029
Maturity (Day) 3651
Interest Rate Type FRN
Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code TRSGRANE2915
Starting Date of Sale 03.10.2019
Ending Date of Sale 08.10.2019
Maturity Starting Date 09.10.2019
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 252,880,000
Coupon Number 40
Redemption Date 07.10.2029
Payment Date 08.10.2029
Was The Payment Made? No

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 15:52:15 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2020 31 691 M
EBIT 2020 20 683 M
Net income 2020 9 370 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,59%
P/E ratio 2020 3,35x
P/E ratio 2021 2,77x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,00x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,94x
Capitalization 31 668 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,67  TRY
Last Close Price 7,54  TRY
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 81,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Recep Bastug General Manager & Director
Süleyman Sözen Chairman
Aydin Güler Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Muammer Cüneyt Sezgin Independent Director
Sait Ergun Özen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS5 199
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-39.71%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.59%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.49%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.13%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%135 607
