Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
The second coupon rate of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index ; is determined as % 3,0351. .
|
Board Decision Date
|
30.07.2019
|
|
Related Issue Limit Info
|
|
|
Currency Unit
|
TRY
|
TRY
|
Limit
|
7,000,000,000
|
20.000.000.000
|
Issue Limit Security Type
|
Subordinated Debt Securities
|
Dept Securities
|
Sale Type
|
Sale To Qualified Investors
|
Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor
|
Domestic / Oversea
|
Domestic
|
Domestic
|
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
|
|
|
Type
|
Bond
|
|
Maturity Date
|
07.10.2029
|
|
Maturity (Day)
|
3651
|
|
Interest Rate Type
|
FRN
|
|
Sale Type
|
Sale To Qualified Investors
|
|
ISIN Code
|
TRSGRANE2915
|
|
Starting Date of Sale
|
03.10.2019
|
|
Ending Date of Sale
|
08.10.2019
|
|
Maturity Starting Date
|
09.10.2019
|
|
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold
|
252,880,000
|
|
Coupon Number
|
40
|
|
Redemption Date
|
07.10.2029
|
|
Payment Date
|
08.10.2029
|
|
Was The Payment Made?
|
No
|
Disclaimer
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 15:52:15 UTC