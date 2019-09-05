Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Debt Instrument Issuance Application

Debt Instrument Issuance Application

Authorized Member Decision Date 30.07.2019 Issue Limit 7,000,000,000 Currency Unit TRY Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Board Application Date 02.09.2019

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Jul. 30, 2019, our application to issue debt instruments that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital, to be sold to qualified investors up to the aggregate amount of TL 7,000,000,000- (Seven Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances was made to the Capital Markets Board.

