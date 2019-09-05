Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Debt Instrument Issuance Application

Debt Instrument Issuance Application
|
Authorized Member Decision Date
|
30.07.2019
|
Issue Limit
|
7,000,000,000
|
Currency Unit
|
TRY
|
Issue Limit Security Type
|
Subordinated Debt Securities
|
Sale Type
|
Sale To Qualified Investor
|
Domestic / Oversea
|
Domestic
|
Capital Market Board Application Date
|
02.09.2019
Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Jul. 30, 2019, our application to issue debt instruments that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital, to be sold to qualified investors up to the aggregate amount of TL 7,000,000,000- (Seven Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances was made to the Capital Markets Board.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
