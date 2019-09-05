Log in
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS

(GARAN)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Debt Instrument Issuance Application

09/05/2019 | 11:47am EDT

Debt Instrument Issuance Application

Authorized Member Decision Date

30.07.2019

Issue Limit

7,000,000,000

Currency Unit

TRY

Issue Limit Security Type

Subordinated Debt Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Capital Market Board Application Date

02.09.2019

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Jul. 30, 2019, our application to issue debt instruments that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital, to be sold to qualified investors up to the aggregate amount of TL 7,000,000,000- (Seven Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances was made to the Capital Markets Board.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 15:46:07 UTC
