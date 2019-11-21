Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Prospectus - Summary

Prospectus - Summary

It has been announced on November 15, 2019 that application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

Accordingly, the 'Draft Summary', which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TL 25,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.