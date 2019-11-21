Log in
ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS    GARAN   TRAGARAN91N1

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS

(GARAN)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Prospectus – Capital Markets Instrument Note

0
11/21/2019 | 12:36pm EST

Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note

It has been announced on November 15, 2019 that application to issue all kinds of debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

Accordingly, the 'Draft Capital Markets Instrument Note', which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TL 25,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 17:35:08 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2019 29 613 M
EBIT 2019 19 456 M
Net income 2019 6 758 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 6,91x
P/E ratio 2020 4,66x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 42 714 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,72  TRY
Last Close Price 10,17  TRY
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Recep Bastug Chief Executive Officer & Director
Süleyman Sözen Chairman
Aydin Güler Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Muammer Cüneyt Sezgin Independent Director
Sait Ergun Özen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS7 494
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.76%406 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.69%294 050
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.77%286 383
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.25%226 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%206 300
