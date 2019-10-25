Log in
Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri : The 3rd coupon payment the bond of TL 250 million with ISIN Code of TRSTPRS12115

0
10/25/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

TÜPRAŞ-TÜRKİYE PETROL RAFİNERİLERİ A.Ş.

Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market

Instrument

Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument

Summary Info

Update Notification Flag

Correction Notification Flag

Postponed Notification Flag

The 3rd coupon payment the bond of TL 250 million with ISIN Code of TRSTPRS12115

Yes

No

No

Board Decision Date

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

Limit

Issue Limit Security Type

Sale Type

Domestic / Oversea

11.12.2018

TRY

1.000.000.000

Debt Securities

Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Maturity Date

Maturity (Day)

Interest Rate Type

Sale Type

ISIN Code

Title Of Intermediary Brokerage House

Starting Date of Sale

Ending Date of Sale

Maturity Starting Date

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

Coupon Number

Currency Unit

Bond

22.01.2021

728

Floating Rate

Sale To Qualified Investor

TRSTPRS12115

YAPI KREDİ YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş.

23.01.2019

23.01.2019

25.01.2019

250.000.000

8

TRY

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold

Coupon Number

Payment

Record

Payment

Interest Rate

Interest Rate - Yearly

Interest Rate - Yearly

Payment

Exchange

Was The

Date

Date

Date

(%)

Simple (%)

Compound (%)

Amount

Rate

Payment Made?

1

26.04.2019

25.04.2019

26.04.2019

6,3221

25,358

27,8755

15.805.249,97

Yes

2

26.07.2019

25.07.2019

26.07.2019

6,7315

27

29,8618

16.828.749,97

Yes

3

25.10.2019

24.10.2019

25.10.2019

5,4225

21,7496

23,5906

13.556.249,98

Yes

4

24.01.2020

23.01.2020

24.01.2020

3,9556

5

24.04.2020

22.04.2020

24.04.2020

6

24.07.2020

23.07.2020

24.07.2020

7

23.10.2020

22.10.2020

23.10.2020

8

22.01.2021

21.01.2021

22.01.2021

Principal/Maturity Date

Payment Amount

Additional Explanations

The sale transaction of bonds was completed on 23.01.2019 with a nominal value of TL 250 million, 24-month term, 3 month coupon payments, floating interest and principal payment at maturity, with ISIN Code of TRSTPRS12115. The 3rd coupon interest payment of the bond has been paid today. The interest rate for the 3rd coupon payment was set at 5,4225% . In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

TUPRAS - Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 19:46:03 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2019 97 173 M
EBIT 2019 4 726 M
Net income 2019 2 593 M
Debt 2019 11 009 M
Yield 2019 7,16%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 5,50x
EV / Sales2019 0,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 31 302 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 154,84  TRY
Last Close Price 125,00  TRY
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ibrahim Yelmenoglu General Manager
Ömer Mehmet Koç Chairman
Dogan Korkmaz CFO, Assistant General Manager-Financial Affairs
Ihsan Serdar Kemaloglu Assistant General Manager-Technical Affairs
Rahmi Mustafa Koç Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.5 433
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.32%292 327
BP PLC2.83%132 144
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES28.11%119 954
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-17.35%82 493
PHILLIPS 6628.42%49 622
