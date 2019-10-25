Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri : The 3rd coupon payment the bond of TL 250 million with ISIN Code of TRSTPRS12115

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU
TÜPRAŞ-TÜRKİYE PETROL RAFİNERİLERİ A.Ş.
Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market
Instrument
Summary Info
Update Notification Flag
Correction Notification Flag
Postponed Notification Flag
The 3rd coupon payment the bond of TL 250 million with ISIN Code of TRSTPRS12115
Yes
No
No
Board Decision Date
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit
Limit
Issue Limit Security Type
Sale Type
Domestic / Oversea
11.12.2018
TRY
1.000.000.000
Debt Securities
Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor
Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type
Maturity Date
Maturity (Day)
Interest Rate Type
Sale Type
ISIN Code
Title Of Intermediary Brokerage House
Starting Date of Sale
Ending Date of Sale
Maturity Starting Date
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold
Coupon Number
Currency Unit
Bond
22.01.2021
728
Floating Rate
Sale To Qualified Investor
TRSTPRS12115
YAPI KREDİ YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş.
23.01.2019
23.01.2019
25.01.2019
250.000.000
8
TRY
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
|
Coupon Number
|
|
Payment
|
|
Record
|
|
Payment
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
Interest Rate - Yearly
|
|
Interest Rate - Yearly
|
|
Payment
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Was The
|
|
Date
|
|
Date
|
|
Date
|
|
(%)
|
|
Simple (%)
|
|
Compound (%)
|
|
Amount
|
|
Rate
|
|
Payment Made?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
26.04.2019
|
|
25.04.2019
|
|
26.04.2019
|
|
6,3221
|
|
25,358
|
|
27,8755
|
|
15.805.249,97
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
26.07.2019
|
25.07.2019
|
26.07.2019
|
6,7315
|
27
|
29,8618
|
16.828.749,97
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
25.10.2019
|
|
24.10.2019
|
|
25.10.2019
|
|
5,4225
|
|
21,7496
|
|
23,5906
|
|
13.556.249,98
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
24.01.2020
|
|
23.01.2020
|
|
24.01.2020
|
|
3,9556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
24.04.2020
|
|
22.04.2020
|
|
24.04.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
24.07.2020
|
|
23.07.2020
|
|
24.07.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
23.10.2020
|
|
22.10.2020
|
|
23.10.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
22.01.2021
|
21.01.2021
|
22.01.2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal/Maturity Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Explanations
The sale transaction of bonds was completed on 23.01.2019 with a nominal value of TL 250 million, 24-month term, 3 month coupon payments, floating interest and principal payment at maturity, with ISIN Code of TRSTPRS12115. The 3rd coupon interest payment of the bond has been paid today. The interest rate for the 3rd coupon payment was set at 5,4225% . In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
Disclaimer
TUPRAS - Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 19:46:03 UTC