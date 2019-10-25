Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri : The 3rd coupon payment the bond of TL 250 million with ISIN Code of TRSTPRS12115

3 25.10.2019 24.10.2019 25.10.2019 5,4225 21,7496 23,5906 13.556.249,98 Yes 4 24.01.2020 23.01.2020 24.01.2020 3,9556 5 24.04.2020 22.04.2020 24.04.2020 6 24.07.2020 23.07.2020 24.07.2020 7 23.10.2020 22.10.2020 23.10.2020 8 22.01.2021 21.01.2021 22.01.2021 Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount

Additional Explanations

The sale transaction of bonds was completed on 23.01.2019 with a nominal value of TL 250 million, 24-month term, 3 month coupon payments, floating interest and principal payment at maturity, with ISIN Code of TRSTPRS12115. The 3rd coupon interest payment of the bond has been paid today. The interest rate for the 3rd coupon payment was set at 5,4225% . In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

