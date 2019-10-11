Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari : 11.10.2019 Shares Transaction Notification SODA

Shares Transaction Notification

As of October 10, 2019 our Company has purchased 401.804 TRY nominal value share of Soda Sanayii A.Ş. within a price range of TRY 5,66-5,73. As a result, the total shares of our Company in Soda Sanayii A.Ş. have reached 61,75%.

Shares Transaction Information

Total Total Nominal Value Nominal Ratio of Ratio of Ratio of Ratio of Nominal Nominal Net Nominal Value of Shares Voting Rights Voting Transaction Value Of Value Of Value Of of Shares Shares Owned At Owned At Shares Rights Owned At The Owned At Date Shares Shares Transactions Owned At The The Owned At Beginning Of The End Purchased Sold (TRY (TRY) Day (TL) The End Of Beginning Beginning Of Of Day (%) The End Of (TRY) ) Day (TL) Of Day (%) Day (%) Day (%) 10/10/2019 30.308 0 30.308 617.104.744,3 617.135.052,3 % 61,71 % 61,71 % 61,71 % 61,71 10/10/2019 83.996 0 83.996 617.135.052,3 617.219.048,3 % 61,71 % 61,71 % 61,72 % 61,72 10/10/2019 100.000 0 100.000 617.219.048,3 617.319.048,3 % 61,72 % 61,72 % 61,73 % 61,73 10/10/2019 50.000 0 50.000 617.319.048,3 617.369.048,3 % 61,73 % 61,73 % 61,74 % 61,74 10/10/2019 12.500 0 12.500 617.369.048,3 617.381.548,3 % 61,74 % 61,74 % 61,74 % 61,74 10/10/2019 25.000 0 25.000 617.381.548,3 617.406.548,3 % 61,74 % 61,74 % 61,74 % 61,74 10/10/2019 100.000 0 100.000 617.406.548,3 617.506.548,3 % 61,74 % 61,74 % 61,75 % 61,75

