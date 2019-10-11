Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari : 11.10.2019 Shares Transaction Notification SODA
10/11/2019 | 03:06am EDT
KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU
TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
Shares Transaction Notification
Summary
Regarding the Purchase of Shares of Soda Sanayii A.Ş.
Explanations
As of October 10, 2019 our Company has purchased 401.804 TRY nominal value share of Soda Sanayii A.Ş. within a price range of TRY 5,66-5,73. As a result, the total shares of our Company in Soda Sanayii A.Ş. have reached 61,75%.
10/10/2019
30.308
0
30.308
617.104.744,3
617.135.052,3
% 61,71
% 61,71
% 61,71
% 61,71
10/10/2019
83.996
0
83.996
617.135.052,3
617.219.048,3
% 61,71
% 61,71
% 61,72
% 61,72
10/10/2019
100.000
0
100.000
617.219.048,3
617.319.048,3
% 61,72
% 61,72
% 61,73
% 61,73
10/10/2019
50.000
0
50.000
617.319.048,3
617.369.048,3
% 61,73
% 61,73
% 61,74
% 61,74
10/10/2019
12.500
0
12.500
617.369.048,3
617.381.548,3
% 61,74
% 61,74
% 61,74
% 61,74
10/10/2019
25.000
0
25.000
617.381.548,3
617.406.548,3
% 61,74
% 61,74
% 61,74
% 61,74
10/10/2019
100.000
0
100.000
617.406.548,3
617.506.548,3
% 61,74
% 61,74
% 61,75
% 61,75
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 07:05:06 UTC