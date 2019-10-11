Log in
TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.

(SISE)
Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari : 11.10.2019 Shares Transaction Notification SODA

10/11/2019

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU

TÜRKİYE ŞİŞE VE CAM FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

Shares Transaction Notification

Summary

Regarding the Purchase of Shares of Soda Sanayii A.Ş.

Shares Transaction Notification

Related Companies

[SODA]

Related Funds

[]

Shares Transaction Notification

Update Notification Flag

Evet (Yes)

Correction Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject

10.10.2019

Postponed Notification Flag

Hayır (No)

Explanations

As of October 10, 2019 our Company has purchased 401.804 TRY nominal value share of Soda Sanayii A.Ş. within a price range of TRY 5,66-5,73. As a result, the total shares of our Company in Soda Sanayii A.Ş. have reached 61,75%.

Shares Transaction Information

Total

Total

Nominal Value

Nominal

Ratio of

Ratio of

Ratio of

Ratio of

Nominal

Nominal

Net Nominal

Value of

Shares

Voting Rights

Voting

Transaction

Value Of

Value Of

Value Of

of Shares

Shares

Owned At

Owned At

Shares

Rights

Owned At The

Owned At

Date

Shares

Shares

Transactions

Owned At

The

The

Owned At

Beginning Of

The End

Purchased

Sold (TRY

(TRY)

Day (TL)

The End Of

Beginning

Beginning Of

Of Day (%)

The End Of

(TRY)

)

Day (TL)

Of Day (%)

Day (%)

Day (%)

10/10/2019

30.308

0

30.308

617.104.744,3

617.135.052,3

% 61,71

% 61,71

% 61,71

% 61,71

10/10/2019

83.996

0

83.996

617.135.052,3

617.219.048,3

% 61,71

% 61,71

% 61,72

% 61,72

10/10/2019

100.000

0

100.000

617.219.048,3

617.319.048,3

% 61,72

% 61,72

% 61,73

% 61,73

10/10/2019

50.000

0

50.000

617.319.048,3

617.369.048,3

% 61,73

% 61,73

% 61,74

% 61,74

10/10/2019

12.500

0

12.500

617.369.048,3

617.381.548,3

% 61,74

% 61,74

% 61,74

% 61,74

10/10/2019

25.000

0

25.000

617.381.548,3

617.406.548,3

% 61,74

% 61,74

% 61,74

% 61,74

10/10/2019

100.000

0

100.000

617.406.548,3

617.506.548,3

% 61,74

% 61,74

% 61,75

% 61,75

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 07:05:06 UTC
