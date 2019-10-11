Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari : 11.10.2019 Shares Transaction Notification TRKCM

KAMUYU AYDINLATMA PLATFORMU
Regarding the Purchase of Shares of Trakya Cam Sanayii A.Ş.
As of October 10, 2019 our Company has purchased 1.152.707 TRY nominal value share of Trakya Cam Sanayii A.Ş. within a price range of TRY 2,80-2,82. As a result, the total shares of our Company in Trakya Cam Sanayii A.Ş. have reached 70,14%.
|
10/10/2019
|
125.000
|
0
|
125.000
|
875.549.676,1
|
875.674.676,1
|
% 70,04
|
% 70,04
|
% 70,05
|
% 70,05
|
|
10/10/2019
|
163.025
|
0
|
163.025
|
875.674.676,1
|
875.837.701,1
|
% 70,05
|
% 70,05
|
% 70,07
|
% 70,07
|
|
10/10/2019
|
864.682
|
0
|
864.682
|
875.837.701,1
|
876.702.383,1
|
% 70,07
|
% 70,07
|
% 70,14
|
% 70,14
|
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
