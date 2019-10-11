Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari : 11.10.2019 Shares Transaction Notification TRKCM

Shares Transaction Notification

As of October 10, 2019 our Company has purchased 1.152.707 TRY nominal value share of Trakya Cam Sanayii A.Ş. within a price range of TRY 2,80-2,82. As a result, the total shares of our Company in Trakya Cam Sanayii A.Ş. have reached 70,14%.

Shares Transaction Information

Total Total Nominal Value Nominal Ratio of Ratio of Ratio of Ratio of Nominal Nominal Net Nominal Value of Shares Voting Rights Voting Transaction Value Of Value Of Value Of of Shares Shares Owned At Owned At Shares Rights Owned At The Owned At Date Shares Shares Transactions Owned At The The Owned At Beginning Of The End Purchased Sold (TRY (TRY) Day (TL) The End Of Beginning Beginning Of Of Day (%) The End Of (TRY) ) Day (TL) Of Day (%) Day (%) Day (%) 10/10/2019 125.000 0 125.000 875.549.676,1 875.674.676,1 % 70,04 % 70,04 % 70,05 % 70,05 10/10/2019 163.025 0 163.025 875.674.676,1 875.837.701,1 % 70,05 % 70,05 % 70,07 % 70,07 10/10/2019 864.682 0 864.682 875.837.701,1 876.702.383,1 % 70,07 % 70,07 % 70,14 % 70,14

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.