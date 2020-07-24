Log in
Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari : Şişecam Group gets approval from Capital Markets Board to unite all operations under a single umbrella

07/24/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Şişecam Group gets approval from Capital Markets Board to unite all operations under a single umbrella

Şişecam Group, a global player in the glass industry and in the field of chemicals comprising soda and chromium compounds, received approval from the Capital Markets Board (CMB) for its plan to unite all operations under a single umbrella.

Şişecam officially applied to the CMB on April 27, 2020 to simplify the structure of its business by merging with its four publicly listed (BIST) subsidiaries (Trakya Cam, Anadolu Cam, Soda Sanayii and Denizli Cam) and Paşabahçe Cam into one single listed corporation. Following approval by the CMB on July 23, 2020, a decision on the merger transaction is expected to be made during the Extraordinary General Assembly meetings of Şişecam and its subsidiaries, between August 26 and 28, 2020, with the agenda focusing specifically on the merger transaction.

'Through this merger, we aim to be more agile and swift; build a more suitable legal and administrative infrastructure in terms of global competition; and show a higher share performance for investors. Companies that have the necessary infrastructure to comply with the changing conjuncture in the new world order in the post-pandemic era will have the upper hand. Our merger is a vital move in this respect. We shall take further strategic steps that will enhance our effectiveness in our main business lines, while also pursuing investment opportunities in promising new businesses, in order to achieve our ambitious global targets in the 'new normal' era,' Prof. Ahmet Kırman, Şişecam Group Vice Chairman and CEO, said in his statement.

24.07.2020 - Şişecam Group, a global player in the glass industry as well as business lines including soda and chromium compounds, received approval from the Capital Markets Board (CMB) for its plan to simplify in its legal entity and shareholding structure. Procedures on consolidating the publicly listed (BIST) main subsidiaries of the Group, namely Anadolu Cam, Denizli Cam, Soda Sanayii and Trakya Cam along with Paşabahçe Cam, under the umbrella of Şişecam were initiated on January 30, 2020, and the official application was made to the CMB on April 27, 2020.

Accordingly, following approval by the CMB on July 23, 2020 for the merger of Türkiye Şişe ve Cam Fabrikaları A.Ş. through the acquisition of Anadolu Cam Sanayii A.Ş., Denizli Cam Sanayii ve Ticaret A.Ş., Paşabahçe Cam Sanayii ve Ticaret A.Ş., Soda Sanayii A.Ş. and Trakya Cam Sanayii A.Ş., a decision on the merger transaction will be made during the Extraordinary General Assembly meetings of Şişecam and its subsidiaries between August 26 and 28, 2020, with the agenda focusing specifically on the merger transaction. Subsequent to the General Assembly meetings, the merger process is expected to be completed during September in line with the provisions of the relevant legislation.

'Şişecam Group operates internationally, with production activities across 14 countries on four continents, and sales in over 150 countries. Driven by our Group's long-term strategies and competitive goals in the global markets, we set out at the beginning of this year to consolidate all our operations under a single company in order to enhance the maturity of our global organization. The legal process related to the merger transaction that will further strengthen Şişecam in global competition continues as expected. We will hold our General Assembly meetings related to the merger, in the scope of our approved CMB application. When the merger transaction is completed, Şişecam shall be our only company to be publicly traded on BIST,' Prof. Ahmet Kırman, Şişecam Group Vice Chairman and CEO, said in his statement.

'Agile companies will have the upper hand in the new world order'

'Uniting all operations under a single umbrella will boost the competitive edge and economic value created by the Group. By completing this merger process through the strength derived from our 85-year history, Şişecam will find the opportunity to create synergy in many fields in line with its growth strategy creating sustainable value. As such, we aim to be more agile and swift; build a legal and administrative infrastructure that conforms to global competition; and perform even better for higher share performance to attract investors,' Kırman noted.

'Companies that have the necessary infrastructure to comply with the changing conjuncture in the new world order in the post-pandemic era will have the upper hand. Our merger is a vital move in this respect. We shall take further strategic steps that will enhance our effectiveness in our main business lines, while also pursuing investment opportunities in promising new businesses, in order to achieve our ambitious global targets in the 'new normal' era. As a global player, Şişecam will continue to create value for all our stakeholders,' Kırman said in the statement.

About Şişecam Group

One of the most established enterprises in Turkey, Şişecam Group is a global actor in business fields including all main areas of glass industry, i.e. flat glass, glassware, glass packaging and glass fiber, as well as soda and chromium chemicals. Today Şişecam, the world's leading supplier of chromium compounds and the 8th largest soda producer in the world, is the 3rd largest glassware, the 5th largest glass packaging and flat glass manufacturer globally.

The Group, which has 42 production facilities in total, operates in Turkey, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India and the USA. With its 85 years of experience, 22,000 employees, production in 14 countries, and sales in 150 countries, Şişecam is a group at international scale and continues on its journey to become one of top three global producers in its all-main business fields.

www.sisecam.com

Türkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 13:30:18 UTC
