Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.    VAKBN   TREVKFB00019

TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T.A.O.

(VAKBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T A O : VakıfBank issued a new Eurobond amounting USD 600 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

29.03.2019

VakıfBank issued a new Eurobond amounting

USD 600 million

Pioneer and innovative bank of Turkey in debt capital markets, VakıfBank issued a new Eurobond with 5 years maturity, amounting USD 600 million under the Global Medium Term Notes (GMTN) program. More than 150 international investors from all over the world showed great interest to the issue.

Stating that following a tough period like 2018, Turkish issuers entered into eurobond market actively in 2019, VakıfBank's CEO Mr. Mehmet Emin Özcan said, "Relieving concerns towards our country and national economy especially in the eyes of fixed income investors accompanied with successful transactions in eurobond market. Republic of Turkey Ministry of Treasury and Finance being in the first place, banks and corporate companies carried out quite successful transactions and in this period, total long term funding amount provided from international debt capital markets exceeded USD 10 billion. This amount remarks as the biggest amount in a quarterly basis so far. As the leading bank of strong Turkey, VakıfBank will continue to support the national economy through diversified funding structure and long term, cost-effective international funding sources.

"75% of the issuance was sold to the USA and UK based investors"

Remarking that more than 150 investors from all over the world showed interest in USD 600 million eurobond issuance, Mr. Özcan continued: "The total order book was almost doubled the issue size. High quality and strong demand of portfolio managers who are long term investors, especially resident in the USA and UK had a significant role in the success of the issue and the 75% of the eurobond transaction was sold to the investors, resident in these two countries. The issue amount was swapped into Euro in the same day and the transaction was closed with a Euro cost of below 5%. We are determined to preserve the leading position of VakıfBank in international banking."

Disclaimer

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 21:56:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T
05:57pTURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T A O : VakıfBank issued a new Eurobond amounting ..
PU
2018TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T A O : TL 308 billion support to the economy in the fi..
PU
2018TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T.A.O. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T A O : International Environment and Quality Certifica..
PU
2018TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T A O : In the first quarter of 2018, VakıfBank de..
PU
2018TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T.A.O. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T A O : GMTN programı çerçevesinde Türkiye dı..
PU
2017TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T.A.O. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T A O : First Supplement dated May 22, 2017 to the Base..
PU
2017TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T A O : VakıfBank's asset size reached TL 221 bill..
PU
More news
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2019 17 046 M
EBIT 2019 8 032 M
Net income 2019 3 299 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,13%
P/E ratio 2019 3,37
P/E ratio 2020 2,51
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 11 050 M
Chart TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T.A.O.
Duration : Period :
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,50  TRY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mehmet Emin Özcan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suayyip Ilbilgi Head-General Accounting & Financial Affairs
Abdi Serdar Üstünsalih Executive VP-Information Technology
Adnan Ertem Director
Dilek Yüksel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T.A.O.1 976
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.17%329 749
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.02%282 777
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%263 432
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.06%234 066
WELLS FARGO6.53%222 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About