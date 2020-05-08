Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi : TL 394 billion support to the Turkish economy from VakıfBank

PRESS RELEASE 08.05.2020

TL 394 billion support to the Turkish economy from

VakıfBank

VakıfBank announced its first quarter of 2020 unconsolidated financial results. While VakıfBank's total asset size reached TL 464 billion, its support to the national economy through cash and non-cash loans exceeded TL 394 billion. Setting aside TL 412 million tax provisions from its TL 2 billion 128 million gross income in the same period, VakıfBank delivered TL 1 billion 716 million net income.

Continuing to be the strength on the side of Turkey with the steps taken towards corona virus pandemic effecting the whole world, VakıfBank announced the financial results for the period of March 2020. Assessing the financial performance of the Bank, VakıfBank's CEO Mr. Abdi Serdar Üstünsalih stated "As VakıfBank, we continue to support our customers in a period that the pandemic's impact on daily life and national economy is felt intensely. In this challenging period, as VakıfBank family, we work with the great dedication at all levels from our branches to the top management of the Bank, and we do our best to be the part of the solution."

Mentioning that the support provided within the scope of 'Economic Stability Support Package' having 9 articles, Mr. Üstünsalih said "We deferred the loans amounting TL 23.5 billion of 43 thousand customers including SME, commercial and corporate customers. We deferred the loans and credit card installments amounting TL 17.7 billion of approximately 346 thousand retail customers. We have restructured the existing loans of many customers in line with their cash flows. We support all enterprises in many areas which have financial needs through Business Continuity Support Loan under CGF guarantee, payroll and cheque payments. We continue to support our low-income citizens with Retail Need Support Package loan."

'13.6% increase in cash loans'

Remarking that VakıfBank provided TL 394 billion support to the real economy in the first quarter of 2020, Mr. Üstünsalih stated the total cash loans exceeded TL 312 billion with an increase of 13.6% in the first three months of the year. Mr Üstünsalih said "Above said growth materialized above the sector average growth of cash loans. In addition, our market share in cash loans reached 10.8% from 9.8%, while the market share in total assets reached 9.5% from 8.8% compared to 2019 year end. The increase in market shares is a clear indicator that we fulfilled our responsibility to support national economy in the best way.