TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T.A.O.

TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T.A.O.

(VAKBN)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi : USD 325 million loan from ICBC to VakıfBank

04/03/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

03.04.2020

USD 325 million loan from ICBC Turkey to VakıfBank

VakıfBank renewed USD 250 million loan provided by ICBC Group in 2017 as USD 325 million in total with an additional amount of USD 75 million. VakıfBank's CEO Mr. Abdi Serdar Üstünsalih remarked that this funding is an indicator of trust on VakıfBank and national economy in this tough period.

VakıfBank continues to provide funding thanks to its strong correspondent bank network. Recently, VakıfBank signed a USD 325 million loan agreement by renewing USD 250 million loan provided by ICBC Group in 2017, with 130% roll over ratio. The maturity of the loan extended from ICBC Turkey has been determined as three years.

''The indicator of the trust on VakıfBank and national economy"

Emphasizing the importance of the transaction carried out in this tough period of the world's financial markets, VakıfBank's CEO Mr. Abdi Serdar Üstünsalih said "This loan with 3 years maturity is a clear indicator of the trust on our Bank and national economy in a period that the impact of coronavirus pandemic on markets is perceived intensely all over the world. Aforesaid loan can be used for the purpose of both trade finance and general financing needs. Even in such a tough period, we perform our duty of supporting real economy by providing funding through our strong collaboration with our correspondent banks.

Increasing cooperation with ICBC Group

Stating that the cooperation with ICBC Group, one of the biggest banks of the world has been satisfying, Mr. Üstünsalih said "Following the goodwill agreement signed with ICBC Group in 2017, we took many steps to increase our collaboration in lots of areas such as trade finance, project finance, capital market transactions, treasury transactions, account transactions and RMB cash management. We reinforced our existing relations through this renewed loan agreement by providing additional funding while the world is going through a quite tough period. Within the scope of our policy of creating high added value on a reciprocal basis, we aim to sign many new and big projects with ICBC Group going forward."

Disclaimer

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 16:28:08 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2020 20 903 M
EBIT 2020 13 520 M
Net income 2020 4 444 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,49%
P/E ratio 2020 2,68x
P/E ratio 2021 2,35x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,54x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 11 250 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,44  TRY
Last Close Price 4,50  TRY
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mehmet Emin Özcan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suayyip Ilbilgi Head-General Accounting & Financial Affairs
Abdi Serdar Üstünsalih Executive VP-Information Technology
Adnan Ertem Director
Dilek Yüksel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI T.A.O.1 766
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-37.22%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-41.60%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
