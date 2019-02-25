Turner Announces Engagement of SEC attorney firm Brunson, Chandler & Jones PLLC

Log in
02/25/2019

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Announcement - Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC: TVOG), a company focused on capitalizing on technology-forward American infrastructure expansion, is pleased to announce that Turner has completed an engagement agreement with Brunson, Chandler & Jones PLLC (“BCJ”), a SEC attorney firm that will be used in conjunction with the GHS Investments, LLC placement plan announced on February 8, 2019.

As part of the agreement, BCJ will assist Turner in completing the necessary documentation for the Form 10 and/or S-1 filings so that Turner can submit its OTCQB application to OTC Markets allowing for uplist to this recognized exchange. This process will assist in hastening the first three acquisitions Turner has reached agreement with along with the acquisition agreements currently under discussion and awaiting signing.  These include a series of smaller and mid-sized acquisitions that will help establish an operating platform across divisions of infrastructure including services, supply chain, and technology.

CEO Steve Helm stated, “Through the placement plan with GSH Investments LLC they agreed to advance $20,000.00 to engage the SEC firm, Brunson, Chandler & Jones PLLC to expedite the filing process, a critical step to advancing our registration process and move to OTCQB. We look forward to introducing additional operating businesses and technology acquisitions in the coming weeks, while providing updates on closing of critical businesses already announced.”

Management is also pleased to inform shareholders that audits have been maintained and brought current through Q3, 2018 in anticipation of finalizing the Year Ending 2018 to file the Form 10 registration statement.  Please stay tuned for the necessary filings located at sec.gov.

About Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.
                                                                                               
Turner (OTC:TVOG) is a solutions provider of innovative infrastructure solutions, services and differentiated infrastructure-related technologies to the U.S. infrastructure industry. The company is focused on the Services, Supply Chain and Technologies segments with plans to operate a wide range of businesses including road and highway pavement companies, supply chain related and technology/R&D companies that provide innovative solutions for the construction, maintenance and repair, support, transportation and technologies throughout the U.S.

About Brunson Chandler & Jones PLLC

Brunson Chandler & Jones is a Salt Lake City law firm that provides strategic legal and business advice to clients ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to large public companies, both domestically and overseas. They specialize in corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, investments, financing, and other significant deals, as well as corporate counsel services with a core objective to help their clients succeed. 

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Key Links: 
OTC Markets Profile:http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TVOG/profile
Disclaimer:http://tvoginc.com/index.php/contactus/disclaimer/

Contacts:

Steve Helm, CEO
Turner Valley Oil And Gas, Inc.
Address: 1600 West Loop South, Suite 1600, Houston, Texas 77027
Phone:1-713-588-9453
Email:info@TVOGinc.com 
Website:http://TVOGInc.com

Managers
NameTitle
Stephen C. Helm Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Robert O. Paiva Chief Operating Officer
Richard H. Adams Chief Financial Officer
Mike Lorrey Director-Blockchain & M&A Development
Patrick Devereaux Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNER VENTURE GROUP INC10.91%0
CNOOC LTD15.46%79 983
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.22%79 374
EOG RESOURCES9.54%55 398
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.41%49 779
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.99%33 748
