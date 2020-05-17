Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Turners Automotive Group Limited    TRA   NZVNLE0001S1

TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED

(TRA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turners Automotive : Auto Retail Open in L2;Timing of FY20 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 09:36pm EDT

Company Announcement

15 May 2020

Turners Auto Retail Business to Open Fully in Level 2;Timing of FY20 Results

  • Turners confirms that under Level 2 operating conditions it will be fully open for customers to visit its retail sites. Consistent with Ministry of Health guidelines, all sites will operate with prudent distancing and other health precautions to ensure the safety of both staff and customers. Naturally, the large scale of our sites makes these measures easier to follow than most retail operations.
  • Although there were heavy restrictions during Level 4 lockdown Turners were able to sell several hundred vehicles online to essential workers and several hundred more in Level 3 which have all now been delivered. The ability to sell uninspected vehicles online at scale for the first time demonstrates the high trust and awareness of the Turners brand. This was recently recognised through receiving the 2020 Readers Digest Trusted Brand Award as New Zealand's most trusted used car dealer. All automotive auctions have also been running successfully online over the Level 3 lockdown period.
  • All of our businesses have experienced substantial drops in sales during the lockdown, however trading results now completed for the April month reflect trading at levels significantly better than our initial projections made at the commencement of Level 4 lock-down, with three of our four businesses (Oxford Finance, Autosure Insurance and EC Credit Control) trading in profit.
  • On 19 March 2020 NZX Regulation granted a class waiver. The timing requirements for the release of results announcements and annual reports were extended, if those issuers consider that they require that additional time to meet their periodic reporting requirements. The restrictions in Level 4 and Level 3 have caused logistical and timing delays for external auditors and preparers. Turners has considered the impact of COVID-19 on its audit and determined that additional time is required. Hence, the results announcement for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 is now expected to be on 18th June.
  • Turners reaffirms that its FY20 result is expected to be within previously stated guidance of $28-$30m net profit before tax and confirms that the group continues to operate comfortably within its bank covenants. Further details can be found in the announcement dated 31 March 2020.

ENDS

About Turners

Turners Automotive Group Limited is an integrated financial services group, primarily operating in the automotive sector www.turnersautogroup.co.nz

For further information, please contact:

Todd Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, Turners Automotive Group Limited, Mob: 021 722 818

Media Liaison and Assistance: Jackie Ellis, Mob: 027 246 2505

Disclaimer

Turners Automotive Group Limited published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 01:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP L
09:36pTURNERS AUTOMOTIVE : Auto Retail Open in L2;Timing of FY20 Results
PU
2019COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED : - Issue of Options to Turners Automotive Group
AQ
2019TURNERS : Delivers 11 Percent increase in Underlying NPBT
PU
2019COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED : - Appointment of Turners Automotive Group nomi..
AQ
2019TURNERS : Concludes Oxford Finance Strategic Review
PU
2019TURNERS : Annual Meeting Webcast Information
PU
2019COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED : - Update on launch of Carly in New Zealand
AQ
2019TURNERS : FY20 Investor Roadshow
PU
2019TURNERS : Announces Shareholder Roadshow
PU
2019COLLABORATE : Turners invest in aus car subscription and sharing business
AQ
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 344 M
EBIT 2020 33,9 M
Net income 2020 20,9 M
Debt 2020 301 M
Yield 2020 10,5%
P/E ratio 2020 6,72x
P/E ratio 2021 5,93x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,24x
Capitalization 141 M
Chart TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Turners Automotive Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,83 $
Last Close Price 0,98 $
Spread / Highest target 86,7%
Spread / Average Target 86,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 86,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd William Hunter Chief Executive Officer
Grant Keith Baker Chairman
Aaron Saunders Group Chief Financial Officer
Simon Gould-Thorpe Chief Information Officer
Paul Anthony Byrnes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNERS AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED0.00%84
COPART, INC.-12.54%18 589
CARVANA CO.0.66%5 936
IAA0.00%4 786
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-45.71%1 528
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.-38.38%447
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group