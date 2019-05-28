Log in
Turners & Growers : 29 May 2019 – Appendix to the T&G Global Notice of Annual Meeting 2019 – Markup Constitution

0
05/28/2019 | 05:09pm EDT

TURNERS& GROWERSGLOBALLIMITED

CONSTITUTION

3745535 v2v2v1

i

1.

INTERPRETATION......................................................................................................................

1

2.

THE COMPANIES ACT AND THE LISTING RULES ....................................................................

3

3.

RIGHTS ATTACHING TO SHARES.............................................................................................

3

4.

ISSUE OF NEW EQUITY SECURITIES .......................................................................................

4

5.

BUYBACKS AND REDEMPTIONS OF SHARES AND FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE .......................

5

6.

CALLS ON SECURITIES .............................................................................................................

6

3745535 v2v2v1

i

7.

LIEN ON EQUITY SECURITIES ..................................................................................................

7

8.

FORFEITURE OF SHARES .........................................................................................................

7

9.

TRANSFER OF EQUITY SECURITIES ........................................................................................

8

10.

TRANSMISSION........................................................................................................................

10

11.

MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS ............................................................................................

10

12.

NOTICE OF MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS.........................................................................

11

13.

CHAIRPERSON OF MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS ............................................................

11

14.

QUORUM FOR MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS ...................................................................

12

15.

VOTING AT MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS.........................................................................

13

16.

PROXIES AND CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES .................................................................

14

17.

MINUTES OF SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS ..............................................................................

15

18.

SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS .................................................................................................

15

19.

ADJOURNED MEETINGS AND DISORDERLY MEETINGS ......................................................

15

20.

APPOINTMENT AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS....................................................................

16

21.

ALTERNATE DIRECTORS ........................................................................................................

18

22.

MANAGING DIRECTOR ............................................................................................................

19

23.

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD .............................................................................................

19

24.

DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION................................................................................................

21

25.

INDEMNITY AND INSURANCE FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES.....................................

23

26.

DISTRIBUTIONS .......................................................................................................................

23

27.

NOTICES...................................................................................................................................

24

28.

INSPECTION OF RECORDS.....................................................................................................

25

29.

EXECUTION OF DEEDS ...........................................................................................................

25

3745535 v2v2v1

ii

CONSTITUTION OF TURNERS& GROWERSGLOBALLIMITED

1. INTERPRETATION

1.1 Definitions: In this Constitution, unless the context otherwise requires: "Act" means the Companies Act 1993;

"Alternate Director" has the meaning set out in clause 21.1;

"Board" means Directors who number not less than the required quorum acting together as the board of Directors of the Company;

"Class" means a class of SecuritiesFinancial Productshaving identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions, and includes or excludes SecuritiesFinancial Products,which NZX in its discretion deems to be of or not of that Class;

"Company" means Turners& GrowersGlobalLimited;

"Constitution" means this constitution, as altered from time to time; "Director" means a person appointed as a director of the Company;

"Equity Security" means an Equity Security as defined in the Listing Rules, which has been issued, or is to be issued, by the Company, as the case may require;

"Financial Product" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Rules;

"Independent Director" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Rules; "Interest Group" has the meaning set out in section 116 of the Act."Listed" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Rules;

"Listing Rules" means the listing rules of theNZX Main Boardin force from time to time;

"Managing Director" means a Director appointed by the Board to the office of managing director in accordance with clause 22.2 of this Constitution.

"NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Rules;

"NZX" means NewZXealand ExchangeLimited, its successors and assigns and as the context permits includes any duly authorised delegate of NZX (including NZ MarketsXDisciplinary Tribunale);

"NZX Incorporation Rules" means those provisions of the Listing Rules specified in Listing Rule 2.20.1(a), as those provisions may be amended or modified from time to time.

"NZX Main Board" means the main board financial product market operated by NZX;"NZX Discipline" has the meaning given in the Listing Rules;

"Ordinary Resolution" means a resolution passed by a simple majority of the votes of sShareholders of the Company entitled to vote and voting on the resolution;

3745535 v2v2v1

1

Formatted: Font: Bold

Formatted: Font: Bold

Formatted: Font: Bold

"Personal Representative" means:

  1. in relation to a deceased individual sShareholder, the executor, administrator or trustee of the estate of that sShareholder;
  2. in relation to a bankrupt individual sShareholder, the assignee in bankruptcy of that sShareholder; and
  3. in relation to any other individual sShareholder, a person appointed or deemed to have been appointed to administer property under the Protection of Personal and Property Rights Act 1988, a manager appointed or deemed to have been appointed thereunder, and a donee of an enduring power of attorney complying with that Act;

"Relevant Interest" has the meaning given to it in sections 5 and 6 of the Securities Markets Act 1988;

"Representative" means a person appointed as a proxy or representative under clause 16 or a Personal Representative;

"Ruling" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Rules;

"Security" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Rules;

"Register" means the share register of the Company required to be kept under section 87 of the Act;

"Share" means a share issued, or to be issued, by the Company, as the case may require.

"Shareholder" means a person whose name is entered in the Register as the holder for the time being of one or more Shares.

"Special Resolution" means a resolution passed by a majority of 75% or more of the votes of those Sshareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolution;

"Treasury Stock" means sharesSharesin the Companywhich have been acquired by the Company and are held by the Company as treasury stock in accordance with the Act and includes shares in the Company held by a subsidiary of the Company other than in accordance with section 82(6) of the Act.

1.2 Construction: In this Constitution, unless the context otherwise requires:

  1. the headings appear as a matter of convenience and shall not affect the construction of this Constitution;
  2. in the absence of an express indication to the contrary, references to sections, clauses or paragraphs are to sections, clauses and paragraphs of this Constitution;
  3. a reference to any statute, statutory regulations or other statutory instrument includes the statute, statutory regulations or statutory instrument as from time to time amended or re-enacted or substituted;
  4. a reference to a Listing Rule includes that Listing Rule as from time to time amended or substituted;

3745535 v2v2v1

2

Formatted: Font: Bold

Formatted: Font: Bold

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 21:08:06 UTC
