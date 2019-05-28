Turners & Growers : 29 May 2019 – Appendix to the T&G Global Notice of Annual Meeting 2019 – Markup Constitution

CONSTITUTION OF TURNERS& GROWERSGLOBALLIMITED

1. INTERPRETATION

1.1 Definitions: In this Constitution, unless the context otherwise requires: "Act" means the Companies Act 1993;

"Alternate Director" has the meaning set out in clause 21.1;

"Board" means Directors who number not less than the required quorum acting together as the board of Directors of the Company;

"Class" means a class of SecuritiesFinancial Productshaving identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions, and includes or excludes SecuritiesFinancial Products,which NZX in its discretion deems to be of or not of that Class;

"Company" means Turners& GrowersGlobalLimited;

"Constitution" means this constitution, as altered from time to time; "Director" means a person appointed as a director of the Company;

"Equity Security" means an Equity Security as defined in the Listing Rules, which has been issued, or is to be issued, by the Company, as the case may require;

"Financial Product" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Rules;

"Independent Director" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Rules; "Interest Group" has the meaning set out in section 116 of the Act."Listed" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Rules;

"Listing Rules" means the listing rules of theNZX Main Boardin force from time to time;

"Managing Director" means a Director appointed by the Board to the office of managing director in accordance with clause 22.2 of this Constitution.

"NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Rules;

"NZX" means NewZXealand ExchangeLimited, its successors and assigns and as the context permits includes any duly authorised delegate of NZX (including NZ MarketsXDisciplinary Tribunale);

"NZX Incorporation Rules" means those provisions of the Listing Rules specified in Listing Rule 2.20.1(a), as those provisions may be amended or modified from time to time.

"NZX Main Board" means the main board financial product market operated by NZX;"NZX Discipline" has the meaning given in the Listing Rules;

"Ordinary Resolution" means a resolution passed by a simple majority of the votes of sShareholders of the Company entitled to vote and voting on the resolution;