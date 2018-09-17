Turners & Growers : Australian strawberry issue

T&G Global is aware of an issue with contamination of some strawberries coming from farms in Queensland. T&G doesn't import strawberries from any of the affected farms into New Zealand or sell this fruit in Australia. T&G has full confidence in its suppliers and supply chain however welcomes extra precautions being taken in Australia and New Zealand by growers and exporters to ensure strawberries are safe to eat. The business is keeping a close eye on this issue to further provide customers and consumers with confidence in the fruit it sells.