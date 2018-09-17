Log in
TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED (TUR)
Turners & Growers : Australian strawberry issue

0
09/17/2018 | 06:53am CEST

T&G Global is aware of an issue with contamination of some strawberries coming from farms in Queensland. T&G doesn't import strawberries from any of the affected farms into New Zealand or sell this fruit in Australia. T&G has full confidence in its suppliers and supply chain however welcomes extra precautions being taken in Australia and New Zealand by growers and exporters to ensure strawberries are safe to eat. The business is keeping a close eye on this issue to further provide customers and consumers with confidence in the fruit it sells.

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 04:52:06 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gareth Edgecombe Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman
Peter Landon-Lane Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Heinrich Loose Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Good Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED248
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC20.48%9 862
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC18.47%3 678
KWS SAAT SE-2.10%2 509
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.20.91%1 793
BAYWA AG-10.98%1 166
