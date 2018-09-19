Turners & Growers : Envy shines at Elle Fashion Week

Envy™ has taken centre stage at Elle Fashion Week Fall/Winter in Bangkok for a second year in a row, refreshing fashionistas with delicious fresh apples and tasty apple pastry treats.

Envy™, the official apple of Elle Fashion Week since 2017, was in the spotlight during almost every show at the high-profile occasion which celebrates the latest fashion and style trends.

T&G's regional manager South- East Asia, Victor Anderson says, 'we have a very good relationship with ELLE Thailand and really enjoy being a part of Elle Fashion Week. It's a great opportunity for us to showcase our fashionable apple among an equally fashionable set.

'Taking part in prestigious occasions like Elle Fashion Week also enables us to step-up awareness of Envy™ in the Thai market and highlight its position as a premium everyday apple experience, part of a fashionable, healthy lifestyle.'

Victor says Envy™ sales have grown steadily over the last three years alongside the move to year-round supply from New Zealand and the USA.

'There are exciting new developments coming for Envy™ in Thailand as we work closely with retailers and focus on delivering the best apple we can to our customers.'