TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED
OFFRE

Turners & Growers : Envy shines at Elle Fashion Week

09/19/2018 | 11:03pm CEST

Envy™ has taken centre stage at Elle Fashion Week Fall/Winter in Bangkok for a second year in a row, refreshing fashionistas with delicious fresh apples and tasty apple pastry treats.

Envy™, the official apple of Elle Fashion Week since 2017, was in the spotlight during almost every show at the high-profile occasion which celebrates the latest fashion and style trends.

T&G's regional manager South- East Asia, Victor Anderson says, 'we have a very good relationship with ELLE Thailand and really enjoy being a part of Elle Fashion Week. It's a great opportunity for us to showcase our fashionable apple among an equally fashionable set.

'Taking part in prestigious occasions like Elle Fashion Week also enables us to step-up awareness of Envy™ in the Thai market and highlight its position as a premium everyday apple experience, part of a fashionable, healthy lifestyle.'

Victor says Envy™ sales have grown steadily over the last three years alongside the move to year-round supply from New Zealand and the USA.

'There are exciting new developments coming for Envy™ in Thailand as we work closely with retailers and focus on delivering the best apple we can to our customers.'

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 21:02:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gareth Edgecombe Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman
Peter Landon-Lane Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Heinrich Loose Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Good Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED250
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC18.41%9 765
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC14.41%3 563
KWS SAAT SE-0.75%2 551
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.24.11%1 780
BAYWA AG-10.04%1 166
