Turners & Growers : Envy™ inducing gift boxes for full moon celebrations

Envy™ is proving hot in balmy Hong Kong thanks to a new Mid-Autumn Festival promotion at 75 Park n Shop stores across the territory. It's the first time Envy™ has been activated in Hong Kong stores and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the largest celebrations in Hong Kong, mainland China and other countries like Japan, with millions celebrating the occasion.

September 24 marks changes in the lunar cycle from a new moon to a full moon, with traditional activities including dining with families, hanging lanterns, worshipping the moon and enjoying moon cakes.

It also coincides with a three-day holiday in China where Envy ™ apples have been packaged in specially-made red and gold round cases housing six fresh apples.

The beautifully presented cases match the premium attributes of our apples and are already hugely popular with festival fans.