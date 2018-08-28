Turners & Growers : Lotatoes™ & Beekist® are front row at New Zealand Fashion Week

Beekist® tomato, ricotta, basil tartlet

While designer outfits will be turning heads on the runway, Lotatoes™ and Beekist® will be tantalising taste buds backstage at New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW).

Our mouth-watering, bee-pollinated Beekist® tomatoes and our new low carb Lotatoes™ feature on the menu during the week-long event.

Visitors to Fashion Week can select between brunch, lunch, high tea or cocktail sessions, tailored to fit within the show schedule.

The venue's restaurant offers a selection of beautifully presented food in the heart of NZFW on Auckland's waterfront including a Beekist® tomato, ricotta, basil tartlet, and a La Authentique Kalamata tapenade, Beekist® tomato, basil, cheese bite.

'We get a real buzz working with tomatoes - now visitors to Fashion Week can enjoy them, just the way nature intended,' says Marketing Manager for Lotatoes™ & Beekist®, Michelle Singh.

Mini Te Mana lamb shepherd's pie with Lotatoes™ fondant

Lotatoes™, the new flavoursome potato with 40% less carbs, also feature on the menu with a Lotatoes™ croquette with Beekist® tomato relish and a Mini Te Mana lamb shepherd's pie with Lotatoes™ fondant.

'We're delighted our produce is being showcased,' Michelle says, 'Our new Lotatoes ™are perfect as they look and taste like a gourmet potato, but without the carbs and calories.'

The cuisine at the event has been sourced from New Zealand's leading artisan food suppliers including Beekist®, Lotatoes™ Venerdi, Kapiti Cheese, La Authentique, Paneton Bakery and Te Matuku Bay Oysters.

New Zealand Fashion Week runs from Monday August 27- Sept 2 at Viaducts Events Centre, Auckland.

