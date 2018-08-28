Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turners & Growers Limited    TUR   NZTURE0002S5

TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED (TUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Turners & Growers : Lotatoes™ & Beekist® are front row at New Zealand Fashion Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 06:22am CEST

Beekist® tomato, ricotta, basil tartlet

While designer outfits will be turning heads on the runway, Lotatoes™ and Beekist® will be tantalising taste buds backstage at New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW).

Our mouth-watering, bee-pollinated Beekist® tomatoes and our new low carb Lotatoes™ feature on the menu during the week-long event.

Visitors to Fashion Week can select between brunch, lunch, high tea or cocktail sessions, tailored to fit within the show schedule.

The venue's restaurant offers a selection of beautifully presented food in the heart of NZFW on Auckland's waterfront including a Beekist® tomato, ricotta, basil tartlet, and a La Authentique Kalamata tapenade, Beekist® tomato, basil, cheese bite.

'We get a real buzz working with tomatoes - now visitors to Fashion Week can enjoy them, just the way nature intended,' says Marketing Manager for Lotatoes™ & Beekist®, Michelle Singh.

Mini Te Mana lamb shepherd's pie with Lotatoes™ fondant

Lotatoes™, the new flavoursome potato with 40% less carbs, also feature on the menu with a Lotatoes™ croquette with Beekist® tomato relish and a Mini Te Mana lamb shepherd's pie with Lotatoes™ fondant.

'We're delighted our produce is being showcased,' Michelle says, 'Our new Lotatoes ™are perfect as they look and taste like a gourmet potato, but without the carbs and calories.'

The cuisine at the event has been sourced from New Zealand's leading artisan food suppliers including Beekist®, Lotatoes™ Venerdi, Kapiti Cheese, La Authentique, Paneton Bakery and Te Matuku Bay Oysters.

New Zealand Fashion Week runs from Monday August 27- Sept 2 at Viaducts Events Centre, Auckland.

#nzfw and #fashionplatecafe @nzfashionweek #nzfwfood

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 04:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED
06:22aTURNERS & GROWERS : Lotatoes™ & Beekist® are front row at New Zealand Fash..
PU
08/09TURNERS & GROWERS : 09 August 2018 – T&G Global Change of Directors
PU
08/03TURNERS & GROWERS : Cedenco Foods NZ named ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay ASB Export..
PU
08/01TURNERS & GROWERS : Orchard Rd heads into homes with Everyday Gourmet
PU
07/24TURNERS & GROWERS : Recognition for pioneer of NZ pipfruit in Europe
PU
07/12TURNERS & GROWERS : Incident at T&G’s Palmerston North site
PU
07/02TURNERS & GROWERS : Young Gardener of the Year Awards Entries Officially Opening..
PU
06/21TURNERS & GROWERS : T&G ‘Smashes’ Top Australasian Marketing Award W..
PU
06/13TURNERS & GROWERS : Executive Director Parth Karvat welcomes the arrival of JAZZ..
PU
05/31TURNERS & GROWERS : The countdown has begun until JAZZ™ Apple Anniversary ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Turkcell follows Turkish trades lower 
2015Monetary Policy Matters 
2015Keep LatAm At A Distance - Overweight Emerging Asia 
2015Turkey tumbles as government takes over Bank Asya 
2015MY WEEKLY COMMENTARY : Dangerous Games Of Chicken 
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gareth Edgecombe Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman
Peter Landon-Lane Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Heinrich Loose Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Good Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED260
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC18.74%9 822
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC17.26%3 629
KWS SAAT SE1.05%2 596
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.25.00%1 839
BAYWA AG-9.42%1 187
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.