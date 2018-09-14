Log in
TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED
Turners & Growers : Lotatoes™ potatoes ‘roasts’ competition at TVNZ – NZ Marketing awards

09/14/2018 | 03:18am CEST

Left to right; The T&G team: Ben Buchanan, Andrew Keaney, Louise Maher, Jo Jalfon and Paul Rewha celebrate the Lotatoes™ win.

T&G's award-winning, lower carb and calorie Lotatoes™, launched last year, has scooped yet another top award at a sold out TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards at the Cordis hotel in Auckland.

Now in their 27th year, the awards celebrate those who not only deliver on business strategy but also lead their business forward in new and innovative ways.

The awards were hotly contested with Lotatoes™ up against other high-profile brands such as Vogels, Whittakers, Skinny and Samsung in the Best Marketing on a Shoestring Budget category.

Grown sustainably and naturally bred in Pukekohe and Ohakune, Lotatoes has 40% less carbs and fewer calories than other commonly available varieties.

'Our innovative, lower carb spud was a long time in the making, but it was worth the wait. They have taken the country by storm and we're thrilled with this latest acknowledgement,' says Michelle Singh, T&G marketing manager - NZ.

The Lotatoes marketing campaign was led by T&G's marketing team with support from Tenfold plus strong PR and social media activity from T&G's internal marketing and PR team and The PR Shop.

It centred around the understanding of consumer needs, clever brand ideation designed to support the sell through in Countdown stores.

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 01:17:02 UTC
