Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turners & Growers Limited    TUR   NZTURE0002S5

TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED

(TUR)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turners & Growers : NZ JAZZ apples off to Japan to JAZZ up Golden Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

Around 550 cartons of crisp JAZZ™ apples, fresh from the orchards of Hawkes Bay, are winging their way to Tokyo in Japan in time for the country's biggest celebration - Golden Week, following this season's New Zealand JAZZ™ harvest.

The apples will be kept at zero degrees in the cargo hold of the Air New Zealand Boeing-787-9 Dreamliner which departed from Auckland airport this morning carrying approximately 10 tonnes of JAZZ™ apples bound forNarita airport in Tokyo.

T&G's director of category-apples, Sarah McCormack says in total T&G Global, the largest exporter of New Zealand apples to the world, expects more than150,000 cartons of JAZZ™ apples will be exported this season, mostly via ship and some, like this order, by air.

New Zealand's home-grown hero of the apple world, JAZZ™, has grown in popularity significantly to the point it is now the number one premium imported apple in Japan.

The apple is so popular in the Japanese market that there is a JAZZ™ Apple Anniversary Day celebrated every year (June 28).

'Japanese apple lovers have really embraced JAZZ™ apples since they were introduced to consumers in 2011 and we're looking forward to sharing this special fruit with JAZZ™ fans and introducing it to new consumers this year,' she says.

Golden Week is Japan's annual springtime holiday, falling between late April and early May, and is a time for celebration, including the arrival of new season fruit.

'With the first of the air freighted fruit safely on board, our apples can be on shelf and enjoyed by our Japanese customers within 24 hours,' Sarah says.

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 01:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED
04/16TURNERS & GROWERS : Powering up our home-grown heroes
PU
03/25TURNERS & GROWERS : World's first commercial robotic apple harvest
PU
03/14TURNERS & GROWERS : NZ apple season looking rosy
PU
02/07TURNERS & GROWERS : Pioneer of pipfruit retires
PU
2018TURNERS & GROWERS : 19 December 2018 – T&G Global Earnings Guidance Update
PU
2018TURNERS & GROWERS : T&G recognised as top employer
PU
2018TURNERS & GROWERS : Swimmers go bananas thanks to T&G
PU
2018TURNERS & GROWERS : T&G saddened by passing of former Board member
PU
2018TURNERS & GROWERS : Graduate programme acknowledged
PU
2018TURNERS & GROWERS : Graduate programme acknowledged
PU
More news
Chart TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Turners & Growers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gareth Edgecombe Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman
Peter Landon-Lane Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Heinrich Loose Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Good Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED221
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-5.30%10 189
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC12.94%2 558
KWS SAAT SE15.38%2 239
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.27.88%1 642
BAYWA AG24.03%1 035
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About