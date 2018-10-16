Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turners & Growers Limited    TUR   NZTURE0002S5

TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED (TUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Turners & Growers : Nutritious Nadia Lim pie fills the spot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 04:53am CEST

A truckload of orange kumara, 25 kilograms of swedes and onions, and a heap of carrots from T&G's market floor were transformed into a nutritious and delicious pie, created by renowned New Zealand chef Nadia Lim, for Kiwi school kids today.

A group of Kiwi Mums campaigning for a nationwide school lunch programme served up a free lunch featuring the delicious mince and kumara top pie to more than 550 children across two Auckland primary schools (Glendowie's Glen Taylor Primary, decile one & North Shore's Bayswater Primary school, decile 10).

Eat Right Be Bright wants New Zealand to join the majority of countries around the world that have a national school lunch programme and believe that every child should be fed nutritiously to fulfil their potential at school, and in life. Better health means better concentration and improved learning.

T&G is involved in several programmes that feed, nourish and educate Kiwi kids on healthy eating including Fruit in Schools (fresh fruit delivered to primary school kids from low decile schools), Garden to Table (growing, harvesting and preparing fresh produce in school gardens nationwide) and KiwiHarvest (proving quality produce to those most in need).

Paul Rewha, T&G's head of sales NZ Produce, says if a healthy, hearty lunch helps kids do better at school and at home, then that's a great outcome for everyone.

Find out more at http://www.eatrightbebright.org.nz/ #zerohunger by 2030

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 02:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED
04:53aTURNERS & GROWERS : Nutritious Nadia Lim pie fills the spot
PU
10/12TURNERS & GROWERS : From a small SEED to big success
PU
09/30TURNERS & GROWERS : We’re saying goodbye to plastic tomato punnets
PU
09/23TURNERS & GROWERS : Budding young growers unearthed
PU
09/23TURNERS & GROWERS : Envy™ inducing gift boxes for full moon celebrations
PU
09/21TURNERS & GROWERS : T&G announces CFO change
PU
09/19TURNERS & GROWERS : Envy shines at Elle Fashion Week
PU
09/17TURNERS & GROWERS : Australian strawberry issue
PU
09/14TURNERS & GROWERS : Lotatoes™ potatoes ‘roasts’ competition at..
PU
08/28TURNERS & GROWERS : Lotatoes™ & Beekist® are front row at New Zealand Fash..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Turkcell follows Turkish trades lower 
2015Monetary Policy Matters 
2015Keep LatAm At A Distance - Overweight Emerging Asia 
2015Turkey tumbles as government takes over Bank Asya 
2015MY WEEKLY COMMENTARY : Dangerous Games Of Chicken 
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gareth Edgecombe Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman
Peter Landon-Lane Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Heinrich Loose Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Good Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED239
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC29.25%10 564
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC-9.14%2 660
KWS SAAT SE-12.28%2 235
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.10.60%1 647
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS62.10%1 154
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.