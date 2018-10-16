Turners & Growers : Nutritious Nadia Lim pie fills the spot

A truckload of orange kumara, 25 kilograms of swedes and onions, and a heap of carrots from T&G's market floor were transformed into a nutritious and delicious pie, created by renowned New Zealand chef Nadia Lim, for Kiwi school kids today.

A group of Kiwi Mums campaigning for a nationwide school lunch programme served up a free lunch featuring the delicious mince and kumara top pie to more than 550 children across two Auckland primary schools (Glendowie's Glen Taylor Primary, decile one & North Shore's Bayswater Primary school, decile 10).

Eat Right Be Bright wants New Zealand to join the majority of countries around the world that have a national school lunch programme and believe that every child should be fed nutritiously to fulfil their potential at school, and in life. Better health means better concentration and improved learning.

T&G is involved in several programmes that feed, nourish and educate Kiwi kids on healthy eating including Fruit in Schools (fresh fruit delivered to primary school kids from low decile schools), Garden to Table (growing, harvesting and preparing fresh produce in school gardens nationwide) and KiwiHarvest (proving quality produce to those most in need).

Paul Rewha, T&G's head of sales NZ Produce, says if a healthy, hearty lunch helps kids do better at school and at home, then that's a great outcome for everyone.

Find out more at http://www.eatrightbebright.org.nz/ #zerohunger by 2030