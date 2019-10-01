Turners & Growers : T&G Wins Sustainability Award

T&G is thrilled to be the inaugural winners of the Sustainability award at Countdown's annual Suppliers Awards.

The company was praised for its commitment to sustainability, social, corporate and ethical responsibility along with health and safety.

'Our sustainability journey has been embraced by our people, our customers and consumers,' says T&G sustainability manager, Samantha Walmsley-Bartlett, 'We introduced cardboard packaging to our Beekist® tomato range, removing 100 tonnes of plastic, last year and this year we announced that we're investing in a biogas plant in Reporoa, which will transform tomato waste into energy to power up our glasshouses.

'Our strategic pillar, Kaitiakitanga, means we treat we our land, people, produce, resources and communities with the greatest respect and care, as guardians of their future. Collaboration is a key component of our approach and we are grateful to Countdown for recognising the importance of sustainability to our communities through this award.'