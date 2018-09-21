Log in
Turners & Growers : T&G announces CFO change

0
09/21/2018 | 12:59am CEST

Wolfgang Loose, chief financial officer will leave T&G Global in mid-November 2018.

T&G Global today announced it will farewell its chief financial officer, Wolfgang Loose and welcome a replacement over the coming weeks.

Wolfgang Loose will leave the business mid-November after nearly two years in his role.

He joined T&G from BayWa, a majority shareholder in T&G, in February 2017. Since this time, he has led the businesses finance division and been a valued member of the executive team.

T&G CEO Gareth Edgecombe says, 'I would like to acknowledge Wolfgang's service to the business and wishes him and his family all the very best for his future.'

Mr Edgecombe says he is pleased to also confirm that Mr Bastian von Streit will start as T&G' new chief financial officer on 5 October 2018.

'Bastian is currently director of finance and accounting at Willy Bogner GmbH and Co. in Germany, a manufacturer and retailer of skiwear and sportswear. He previously worked for BayWa for six years as the head of group accounting and has also held a role with Deloitte in Germany as an audit manager. I look forward to welcoming him to our business and New Zealand next month.'

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 22:58:03 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gareth Edgecombe Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman
Peter Landon-Lane Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Heinrich Loose Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Good Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED246
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC15.61%9 556
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC10.60%3 438
KWS SAAT SE-1.05%2 548
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.23.93%1 838
BAYWA AG-10.82%1 172
