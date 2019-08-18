Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turners & Growers Limited    TUR   NZTURE0002S5

TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED

(TUR)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turners & Growers : Welcome to JAZZ Juniors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

Say goodbye to slicing and dicing apples, we've introduced a new superhero of the school lunchbox, and it's naturally small and mighty good!

Grown in Nelson, Hawke's Bay, and Otago, JAZZ™ Juniors is the latest genius to join the JAZZ™ apple family. The little apple is perfect for little hands and makes a healthy addition to school lunchboxes.

A Kiwi innovation, JAZZ™ apples have become not only a Kiwi favourite, but an international sensation. They are now eaten in 60 countries, were voted UK's tastiest apple in 2018 and are among the top five premium apples in the world.

'Families are always on the look-out for a convenient, bite-sized, naturally healthy addition to their kids lunchboxes, and these smaller apples are just the answer,' says Andrew Keaney, Managing Director NZ Produce for T&G Global, 'We're thrilled to be welcoming another member to the JAZZ™ apple family, providing more choice for consumers.'

With a family of fun apple characters on the JAZZ™ Juniors packaging and downloadable activity sheets on the website, Aporo (it's the Maori word for apple), Tuiti (means little fruit in Maori) and Jazmin will keep the kids entertained while they enjoy the tasty JAZZ™ sensation.

All JAZZ™ apples keep exceptionally well when they are kept in the fridge, staying deliciously fresh and crunchy for longer.

They're available now in the apple aisle of Countdown supermarket, Visit jazzapple.com/nz/ to learn more.

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 01:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED
09:07pTURNERS & GROWERS : Welcome to JAZZ Juniors
PU
07/08TURNERS & GROWERS : A heart-warming initiative tackling food waste has been laun..
PU
05/28TURNERS & GROWERS : 29 May 2019 – T&G Global Notice of Annual Meeting 2019
PU
05/28TURNERS & GROWERS : 29 May 2019 – Appendix to the T&G Global Notice of Ann..
PU
05/25TURNERS & GROWERS : New appointment to T&G Global Executive team
AQ
05/24TURNERS & GROWERS : NZ now forecasting smaller apple crop than 2018 due to unusu..
AQ
04/17TURNERS & GROWERS : NZ JAZZ apples off to Japan to JAZZ up Golden Week
PU
04/17TURNERS & GROWERS : JAZZ-ify your Easter.
PU
04/16TURNERS & GROWERS : Powering up our home-grown heroes
PU
03/25TURNERS & GROWERS : World's first commercial robotic apple harvest
PU
More news
Chart TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Turners & Growers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gareth Edgecombe Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman
Peter Landon-Lane Chief Operating Officer
Wolfgang Heinrich Loose Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Good Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNERS & GROWERS LIMITED207
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-6.46%9 891
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY INC34.41%3 029
KWS SAAT SE17.50%2 202
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.21.16%1 556
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS10.17%936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group