Turners : Announces Shareholder Roadshow

Turners Automotive Group announce shareholder roadshow
Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX code: TRA) invites you to join us at our shareholder roadshow in July/August. This will be an opportunity for you to meet Turners CEO Todd Hunter and CFO Aaron Saunders and hear about progress and future plans in the Turners business.
In this presentation, Todd and Aaron will discuss;
The wider New Zealand car market and our strategies to grow each part of our business
Results and highlights from the 2019 financial year
Update on the future strategy and direction for the business
There will also be time for any questions about Turners you have always wanted answered.
The presentation will be followed by light refreshments and the opportunity to meet other members of the Turners' team.
Day and Date
Time
Branch
Address
Tuesday 30 July
10am
Auckland Penrose
Corners Penrose and Leonard Roads,
Penrose
Tuesday 30 July
4pm
Hamilton
112 Avalon Drive, Hamilton
Wednesday 31 July
10am
Wellington
9 John Seddon Drive Porirua
Wednesday 31 July
4pm
Palmerston North
201 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston
North
Wednesday 7th August
10am
Nelson
226 Trafalgar St, Nelson
Wednesday 7th August
5pm
Christchurch
1 Detroit Place, Christchurch
Thursday 8th August
2pm
Dunedin
Level 1, 98 George St, Dunedin
Monday 12th August
2pm
Whangarei
Corner Walton and Manu Roads
Tuesday 13th August
11am
New Plymouth
690 Devon Road, New Plymouth
Friday 16th August
11am
Tauranga
26 Hull Road, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga
Thursday 22nd August
10am
Napier
43 Corunna Bay, Napier
RSVP - Spaces are limited at all locations. Please reply via our website: www.turnersautogroup.co.nz/investorroadshowor call us on 0800 100 601 by Friday 27 July 2019.
About Turners
Turners Automotive Group Limited is an integrated financial services group, primarily operating in the automotive sector www.turnersautogroup.co.nz .
Turners Automotive Group Limited published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.