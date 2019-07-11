Log in
Turners : Announces Shareholder Roadshow

07/11/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

Company Announcement

12 July 2019

Turners Automotive Group announce shareholder roadshow

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX code: TRA) invites you to join us at our shareholder roadshow in July/August. This will be an opportunity for you to meet Turners CEO Todd Hunter and CFO Aaron Saunders and hear about progress and future plans in the Turners business.

In this presentation, Todd and Aaron will discuss;

  • The wider New Zealand car market and our strategies to grow each part of our business
  • Results and highlights from the 2019 financial year
  • Update on the future strategy and direction for the business

There will also be time for any questions about Turners you have always wanted answered.

The presentation will be followed by light refreshments and the opportunity to meet other members of the Turners' team.

Day and Date

Time

Branch

Address

Tuesday 30 July

10am

Auckland Penrose

Corners Penrose and Leonard Roads,

Penrose

Tuesday 30 July

4pm

Hamilton

112 Avalon Drive, Hamilton

Wednesday 31 July

10am

Wellington

9 John Seddon Drive Porirua

Wednesday 31 July

4pm

Palmerston North

201 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston

North

Wednesday 7th August

10am

Nelson

226 Trafalgar St, Nelson

Wednesday 7th August

5pm

Christchurch

1 Detroit Place, Christchurch

Thursday 8th August

2pm

Dunedin

Level 1, 98 George St, Dunedin

Monday 12th August

2pm

Whangarei

Corner Walton and Manu Roads

Tuesday 13th August

11am

New Plymouth

690 Devon Road, New Plymouth

Friday 16th August

11am

Tauranga

26 Hull Road, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga

Thursday 22nd August

10am

Napier

43 Corunna Bay, Napier

RSVP - Spaces are limited at all locations. Please reply via our website: www.turnersautogroup.co.nz/investorroadshowor call us on 0800 100 601 by Friday 27 July 2019.

ENDS

About Turners

Turners Automotive Group Limited is an integrated financial services group, primarily operating in the automotive sector www.turnersautogroup.co.nz .

www.turnersautogroup.co.nz

Disclaimer

Turners Automotive Group Limited published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 02:49:02 UTC
