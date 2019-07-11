Turners : Announces Shareholder Roadshow

Company Announcement

12 July 2019

Turners Automotive Group announce shareholder roadshow

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX code: TRA) invites you to join us at our shareholder roadshow in July/August. This will be an opportunity for you to meet Turners CEO Todd Hunter and CFO Aaron Saunders and hear about progress and future plans in the Turners business.

In this presentation, Todd and Aaron will discuss;

The wider New Zealand car market and our strategies to grow each part of our business

Results and highlights from the 2019 financial year

Update on the future strategy and direction for the business

There will also be time for any questions about Turners you have always wanted answered.

The presentation will be followed by light refreshments and the opportunity to meet other members of the Turners' team.

Day and Date Time Branch Address Tuesday 30 July 10am Auckland Penrose Corners Penrose and Leonard Roads, Penrose Tuesday 30 July 4pm Hamilton 112 Avalon Drive, Hamilton Wednesday 31 July 10am Wellington 9 John Seddon Drive Porirua Wednesday 31 July 4pm Palmerston North 201 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North Wednesday 7th August 10am Nelson 226 Trafalgar St, Nelson Wednesday 7th August 5pm Christchurch 1 Detroit Place, Christchurch Thursday 8th August 2pm Dunedin Level 1, 98 George St, Dunedin Monday 12th August 2pm Whangarei Corner Walton and Manu Roads Tuesday 13th August 11am New Plymouth 690 Devon Road, New Plymouth Friday 16th August 11am Tauranga 26 Hull Road, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga Thursday 22nd August 10am Napier 43 Corunna Bay, Napier

RSVP - Spaces are limited at all locations. Please reply via our website: www.turnersautogroup.co.nz/investorroadshowor call us on 0800 100 601 by Friday 27 July 2019.

About Turners

Turners Automotive Group Limited is an integrated financial services group, primarily operating in the automotive sector www.turnersautogroup.co.nz .