Turners : FY20 Investor Roadshow

car in the light fleet for 2017

Used cars imported from Japan for

New Zealand to end of March 2019

The number of EVs registered in

fleet that are 20 years or older

The number of cars in the light vehicle

Light vehicles in the

1.13 m

used cars were traded to the year ended 31 March 2019 down 1% on year ended Mar 18

18.5 years

The average age light vehicles were scrapped from fleet was

19.5 years for an import and 17.5 years for New Zealand new in

2017