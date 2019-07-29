Log in
TURNERS LTD

(TNR)
  Report  
Turners : FY20 Investor Roadshow

0
07/29/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

Turners

FY20 Investor

Roadshow

July & August 2019

Agenda and introductions

  • Market Update
  • Highlights and Divisional Review
  • Strategy

Focus Areas and Outlook

Todd Hunter CEO

Aaron Saunders CFO

2 FY20 INVESTOR ROADSHOW PRESENTATION

Market Update

3 • FY20 INVESTOR ROADSHOW PRESENTATION

NZ used car market still at strong historic levels

Annual changes in used vehicle ownerships

1,200,000

1,000,000

800,000

600,000

400,000

200,000

0

01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

Annual registrations of used, ex-overseas vehicles

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

Source: NZTA - Used Car Change of Ownership Stats

  • After a period of growth used car change of ownership numbers have plateaued.
  • Underlying demand still strong with more cars exiting fleet due to cost of repairs increasing and a stricter WoF regime from NZTA.
  • Mar 2020, all vehicles imported into the country required to have ESC, impact in sub $8k budget segment.
  • Margins have recovered from low point Oct/Nov 2018.
  • Industry is going through a period of consolidation Registered dealers down 5% cf. 2018
  • Less than 10% of Turners volume comes from used imports

4 FY20 INVESTOR ROADSHOW PRESENTATION

The Kiwi car economy

3.85m

953,000

Light vehicles in the

The number of cars in the light vehicle

New Zealand vehicle

fleet that are 20 years or older

fleet

13,000 EVs

The number of EVs registered in

New Zealand to end of March 2019

140,000 cars

204,000

Used cars imported from Japan for

Average odo reading for a scrapped

year ended Mar 2019 down 11%

car in the light fleet for 2017

on Mar 18

1.13 m

used cars were traded to the year ended 31 March 2019 down 1% on year ended Mar 18

18.5 years

The average age light vehicles were scrapped from fleet was

19.5 years for an import and 17.5 years for New Zealand new in

2017

5 FY20 INVESTOR ROADSHOW PRESENTATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Turners Automotive Group Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 00:09:09 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 337 M
EBIT 2020 31,8 M
Net income 2020 20,4 M
Debt 2020 292 M
Yield 2020 5,28%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,43x
EV / Sales2021 1,38x
Capitalization 189 M
Chart TURNERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Turners Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,70  NZD
Last Close Price 2,17  NZD
Spread / Highest target -21,8%
Spread / Average Target -21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Hunter Chief Executive Officer
Grant Keith Baker Chairman
Aaron Saunders Group Chief Financial Officer
Simon Gould-Thorpe Chief Information Officer
Paul Anthony Byrnes Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNERS LTD127
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES57.53%29 638
BAJAJ FINANCE23.42%27 343
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL56.01%24 282
ACOM CO., LTD.7.98%5 478
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC48.13%4 897
Categories
