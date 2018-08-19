Turners : New Independent Director joins Turners Automotive Group Board

Log in
08/19/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

20 August 2018

Company Announcement

New independent Director joins Turners Automotive Group Board

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX: TRA) today announced that Martin Berry has been appointed to the board of Turners Automotive Group as an additional independent director.

Martin is a seasoned global financial services executive having run large international businesses for the likes of ANZ, Citibank, Barclays and Standard Chartered. He later focused on more entrepreneurial ventures with a successful track record of having built, acquired and sold several companies with values in excess of USD 100m.

Martin later founded and now runs venture capital firm Brandhaus Capital Partners out of Singapore investing across the region with a strong focus on fintech.

Under NZX and ASX listing rules the Board considers Martin a non-executive and independent director. Turners Chairman, Grant Baker, welcomed Mr. Berry and said the Board looked forward to working with him.

"Martin's experience in the financial services sector combined with his entrepreneurial acumen will be a real asset to the group. He has a strong focus on technology and new opportunities and access to networks and opportunities throughout the Pacific and Asian region. "

ENDS

About Turners

Turners Automotive Group is New Zealand's largest integrated automotive financial services group helping wholesale and retail customers in three areas; buying and selling vehicles, finance and insurance and debt management services. www.turnersautogroup.co.nz

For further information please contact:

Todd Hunter

Grant Baker

CEO

Chairman

Turners Automotive Group Limited

Turners Automotive Group Limited

Mobile: 021 722 818

Mobile: 021 729 800

Disclaimer

Turners Automotive Group Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 21:45:06 UTC
