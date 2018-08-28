Turners : Simplified Disclosure Offer for the issue of Financial Products

Company Announcement

28 August 2018

Simplified disclosure offer for the issue of financial products

Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX: TRA) gives notice under regulation 49G(2)(e) of the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 (Regulations) that it proposes to make an offer for the issue of secured subordinated fixed rate bonds (Bonds).

Short-form disclosure is being used for the offer as the Bonds rank in priority to Turners' ordinary shares (Shares) quoted on the NZX Main Board (TRA). The Shares have been continuously quoted on the NZX Main Board over the preceding three months and trading in the Shares has not been suspended for a total of more than five trading days during that three month period.

As at the date of this notice, Turners is in compliance with:

(a) the continuous disclosure obligations that apply to it in relation to the Shares; and

(b) its financial reporting obligations (as defined in regulation 49H(7) of the Regulations).

As at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" required to be disclosed for the purposes of regulation 49H(2)(e) of the Regulations

ENDS

About Turners

Turners Automotive Group is New Zealand's largest integrated automotive financial services group helping wholesale and retail customers in three areas; buying and selling vehicles, finance and insurance and debt management services. www.turnersautogroup.co.nz

For further information please contact: