Turning Point Brands : Announces 2Q 2019 Results, Increases 2019 Guidance

(Comparisons vs. same period year-ago) Net sales increased 15.1% to $93.3 million;

Gross profit increased 15.1% to a record $41.2 million;

Net income increased $3.9 million to $13.2 million;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.0% to $18.3 million (see Schedule A for a reconciliation to net income);

Diluted EPS of $0.66 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.53 as compared to $0.47 and $0.51 in the year-ago period, respectively (see Schedule C for a reconciliation to Diluted EPS); and

Other highlights from the second quarter: Stoker’s MST 1 strong double-digit volume gains on continued store wins, particularly in high-volume chains, propelled sales and gross profits in the quarter to record levels; Zig-Zag retains its leadership position in both MYO cigar wraps and premium rolling papers with novel new products including paper cones and unbleached papers; and Robust NewGen net sales growth of 52.8% including $4.3 million in Nu-X sales.

“The second quarter was especially strong for our Nu-X business,” said Larry Wexler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Nu-X sales of $4.3 million in the quarter were up robustly from the $0.8 million in the first quarter. CBD products and RipTide vaping systems accounted for substantially all Nu-X sales in the quarter. Moving forward, we expect continued gains as we introduce new proprietary products into our sales and distribution infrastructure.” _________________________

1 TPB measured industry moist snuff tobacco (“MST”) volumes excluding pouch and snus products. Recent Events On July 19, TPB announced the acquisition of Solace Technologies. Solace has a robust new product pipeline and strong alternative products development capabilities that we expect to accelerate the growth of Nu-X in 2019 and beyond. The Solace assets were acquired for $15.25 million, consisting of $8.25 million in cash and $7.0 million of performance-based restricted stock units of TPB, which vest over a three-year period based on specific performance metrics of Nu-X. Solace had 2018 sales and EBITDA of approximately $10 million and $3 million, respectively. On July 24, TPB announced a strategic investment in ReCreation Marketing in Canada. ReCreation is a specialty marketing and distribution firm that targets up to 30,000 retail outlets, including convenience stores and newly established cannabis dispensaries. The ReCreation leadership team is committed to accelerating our Nu-X RipTide and alternative products launches into the Canadian marketplace. In exchange for our $3.0 million investment TPB received a 30% equity interest in ReCreation and an option to increase our ownership to 50%. On July 30, TPB closed a Convertible Senior Notes offering for $172.5 million in new capital (inclusive of the Underwriter’s Overallotment Option of $22.5 million). The Senior Notes due in 2024 will bear an interest rate of 2.5% per year, payable semi-annually. Holders of the notes may convert them to TPB stock, subject to certain restrictions and minimum prices. The conversion stock price is $53.86. The company entered into a “Capped Call” transaction with certain financial counterparties to hedge its exposure to potential dilution from the conversion of the notes. After giving effect to the Capped Call, the Company will start to suffer dilution from conversion of the notes at stock prices exceeding $82.92, which represents a 100% appreciation from the closing price on the date of the offering. $20.5 million of proceeds were paid to the Capped Call counterparties. $35.9 million was used to retire the second lien credit facility. The remaining $110.1 million proceeds, net of fees and expenses, will be retained for investment in our Nu-X business, including future acquisitions and investments. On July 30, the TPB board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.045 per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 11, 2019 to shareholders of record on the close of business September 20, 2019. Smokeless Products Segment (28% of total net sales in the quarter) For the second quarter, Smokeless products net sales increased 7.2% to a record $26.2 million on continuing double-digit volume growth of Stoker’s MST, partially offset by declining sales in chewing tobacco, largely attributable to long-term segment weakness and a continuing shift to lower priced products. MST represented 53% of Smokeless revenues in the quarter, up from 45% a year earlier. In the quarter, total Smokeless segment volume increased 3.1% and price/mix advanced 4.1%. “Stoker’s MST gains continue to be powered by consumer adoption in existing stores and the addition of large, higher velocity chains,” said Wexler. “Stoker’s MST cases shipped in the quarter rose by strong double-digits, while delivering another record market share.” Year-over-year industry volumes for chewing tobacco and MST declined by approximately 7% and 3% in the quarter, respectively. Stoker’s shipments to retail outpaced the smokeless industry in the quarter, growing its MSAi share in both chewing tobacco and MST. For the quarter, Smokeless segment gross profit increased 12.2% to a record $14.1 million. Segment gross margin expanded 240 basis points to 53.7%, driven primarily by operational efficiencies from robust MST volume gains. Smoking Products Segment (27% of total net sales in the quarter) Second quarter net sales of Smoking products decreased $4.0 million from year-ago to $25.4 million, principally due to the previously scheduled inventory depletions associated with new Canadian packaging regulations and the continued run-off of our low-margin cigars business. Second quarter Smoking products volume declined 13.9% while price/mix increased 0.4%. Canadian paper sales bottomed in May and started to rebound in June. In the quarter, Zig-Zag retained its U.S. share leadership position in premium rolling papers with the successful expansion of organic hemp, unbleached papers and the introduction of paper cones. Zig-Zag hemp papers are now available in 31,000 retail outlets and is the #1 hemp paper as measured by MSAi. Zig-Zag cones were initially launched in a limited number of retail outlets. Early results have been encouraging and we expect to see further gains in the third and fourth quarters as we expand the cones launch. “Our new additions to the Zig-Zag portfolio, particularly cones, are positioning the brand to materially benefit from the tailwinds of the growing alternative smoking markets,” said Wexler. In the quarter, Zig-Zag also retained its leading market share of approximately 75% in MYO cigar wraps. According to MSAi, second quarter industry volumes for U.S. cigarette papers and MYO cigar wraps each decreased by mid-single digits. We are currently working to update market share reviews as MSAi does not cover a significant portion of the cone market. For the quarter, Smoking products gross profit decreased $1.4 million to $13.7 million as compared to year-ago with gross margin expanding 240 basis points to 54.2%. Gross profit in the quarter was impacted by the disruption from the new Canadian packaging regulations. NewGen (New Generation) Products Segment (45% of total net sales in the quarter) For the second quarter, NewGen segment net sales grew 52.8% to $41.8 million on accelerating Nu-X alternative products momentum and the inclusion of IVG results, which was purchased in September 2018. Nu-X net sales in the quarter were $4.3 million, up from $0.8 million in the first quarter. RipTide vaping products sales in the quarter were principally concentrated in a set of 8,000 unique stores where we launched the product. Nu-X CBD sales in the quarter, on the other hand, were primarily derived from our e-commerce marketing engines at IVG and VaporBeast. “Preliminary results are highly encouraging and have given us the confidence to extend the Nu-X proprietary CBD portfolio of products to traditional retail in the late third quarter,” said Wexler. “Responsible marketing communications are a cornerstone of the TPB CBD strategy. All CBD marketing is undertaken with guidance and direction from our regulatory affairs team.” VaporBeast B2B momentum in the quarter continued to deliver double-digit gains as compared to year-ago with higher average order sizes and increased order frequency. “The e-commerce engines at VaporBeast and IVG are performing well, with strong gains in the alternative products space,” said Wexler. Strong performance from our core VaporBeast and IVG platforms was offset by continued consolidation of the Vapor Shark and Vapor Supply acquisitions, which we announced in September 2018. We expect to finalize conversion of our Vapor Supply Oklahoma brick and mortar retail stores into Vapor Shark branded locations in the third quarter. Sales of V2 related products in the quarter totaled $1.3 million, down from $2.0 million a year earlier. Projected V2 sales in the third quarter are expected to be immaterial as the product line is being discontinued, as previously announced. In the quarter, gross profit for the NewGen segment increased 65.6% to $13.4 million. Gross margin for the quarter expanded by 250 basis points to 32.0%, reflecting the higher margin proprietary Nu-X CBD and IVG B2C businesses. Second quarter 2019 NewGen results include $2.0 million of tariff expense. Other Events and Performance Measures in the First Quarter Second quarter consolidated selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $21.2 million compared to $21.0 million in 2018. Absent the net proceeds received from the settlement associated with the V2 shut-down, SG&A was $26.8 million which includes a full quarter of IVG expenses as well as Nu-X SG&A expenses of $1.3 million. Second quarter SG&A included $1.7 million of the following: $1.3 million of Nu-X launch costs;

$0.2 million of transaction expenses, principally related to an earnout for IVG management as compared to $1.0 million a year-ago; and

$0.2 million of severance related expenses for organizational changes as compared to less than $0.1 million a year earlier. Interest expense for the quarter was $3.7 million as compared to $3.5 million in the year-ago period. Income tax expense for the quarter was $3.0 million versus $1.9 million a year earlier. For the quarter, fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 20.1 million. Capital expenditures in the second quarter 2019 totaled $1.1 million. Total debt at June 30, 2019 was $201.6 million. Net debt at June 30, 2019 was $199.5 million, compared to $217.4 million as of December 31, 2018, a decrease of $17.9 million. Net debt at June 30, 2019 to rolling twelve months Adjusted EBITDA was 2.9x (see Schedule B for a reconciliation). 2019 Outlook Update We revise our guidance provided May 1, 2019 as follows: Absent any additional acquisitions, the company projects 2019 base business net sales to be $370 to $385 million. Including the Solace acquisition, the company now anticipates that the Nu-X division will generate $18 to $28 million in net sales (up from previous guidance of $10 to $20 million), bringing total TPB 2019 net sales to $388 to $413 million (up from previous guidance of $380 to $405 million). The company intends to fully reinvest Nu-X gross profit to continue to grow the Nu-X business. V2 e-cigarettes sales are essentially complete for the year 2019. V2 e-cigarette sales for the third and fourth quarters of 2018 were $1.8 million and $2.2 million. The RipTide vaping products launch is expected to more than offset these sales. The company anticipates certain SG&A expenses in 2019, including: $2.0 million in transaction expenses resulting from the Solace acquisition and IVG earnout payments (up from previous guidance of $1.2 million);

$3.0 million to support Nu-X infrastructure growth (up from previous guidance of $1.6 million);

Due to accelerated deadlines, we will pull forward some 2020 FDA PMTA expenses into 2019. We now expect to spend up to $5.0 million in preparation for the FDA’s PMTA pathway during 2019 (up from previous guidance of $1.5 million);

Consolidated Statement of Income (dollars in thousands except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net sales $ 93,339 $ 81,101 Cost of sales 52,156 45,306 Gross profit 41,183 35,795 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 21,242 20,993 Operating income 19,941 14,802 Interest expense, net 3,736 3,455 Investment income (118 ) (144 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 150 - Net periodic benefit (income), excluding service cost (11 ) 264 Income before income taxes 16,184 11,227 Income tax expense 2,979 1,908 Consolidated net income $ 13,205 $ 9,319 Basic income per common share: Consolidated net income $ 0.67 $ 0.48 Diluted income per common share: Consolidated net income $ 0.66 $ 0.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 19,621,695 19,268,625 Diluted 20,131,980 19,788,865 Supplemental disclosures of statement of income information: Excise tax expense $ 5,105 $ 5,466 FDA fees $ 155 $ 142 Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (dollars in thousands except share data) June 30, December 31, ASSETS 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash $ 2,127 $ 3,306 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $49 in 2019 and $42 in 2018 6,280 2,617 Inventories 94,583 91,237 Other current assets 18,184 14,694 Total current assets 121,174 111,854 Property, plant, and equipment, net 11,390 10,589 Right of use assets 11,304 - Deferred financing costs, net 797 870 Goodwill 147,846 145,939 Other intangible assets, net 32,842 35,339 Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) escrow deposits 31,724 30,550 Other assets 4,218 4,236 Total assets $ 361,295 $ 339,377 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,768 $ 6,841 Accrued liabilities 20,142 22,925 Current portion of long-term debt 13,000 8,000 Revolving credit facility 15,000 26,000 Total current liabilities 67,910 63,766 Notes payable and long-term debt 173,602 186,715 Deferred income taxes 1,949 2,291 Postretirement benefits 3,096 3,096 Lease liabilities 9,951 - Other long-term liabilities 2,786 886 Total liabilities 259,294 256,754 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; authorized shares 40,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0- - - Common stock, voting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 190,000,000; issued and outstanding shares - 19,657,946 at June 30, 2019, and 19,553,857 at December 31, 2018 197 196 Common stock, nonvoting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 10,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0- - - Additional paid-in capital 112,366 110,466 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,040 ) (2,536 ) Accumulated deficit (7,522 ) (25,503 ) Total stockholders' equity 102,001 82,623 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 361,295 $ 339,377 Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 19,765 $ 12,351 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss on extinguishment of debt 150 2,384 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 22 - Depreciation expense 1,163 1,117 Amortization of other intangible assets 723 351 Amortization of deferred financing costs 478 474 Deferred income taxes (109 ) 1,443 Stock compensation expense 1,412 691 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,663 ) (2,440 ) Inventories (3,346 ) (10,348 ) Other current assets (3,534 ) (4,463 ) Other assets (359 ) 249 Accounts payable 12,927 10,047 Accrued postretirement liabilities (83 ) (71 ) Accrued liabilities and other (3,848 ) (5,820 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,698 5,965 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures $ (1,964 ) $ (1,003 ) Restricted cash, MSA escrow deposits 1,677 (1,735 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (4,797 ) Issuance of note receivable - (6,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (287 ) (14,035 ) Turning Point Brands, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Cont.) (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from 2018 first lien term loan $ - $ 158,000 Payments of 2018 first lien term loan (4,000 ) - Proceeds from 2018 second lien term loan - 40,000 Payments of 2018 second lien term loan (4,489 ) - Proceeds from 2018 revolving credit facility - 16,000 Payments of 2018 revolving credit facility (11,000 ) - Payment of dividends (1,762 ) (768 ) Payments of 2017 first lien term loan - (140,613 ) Payments of 2017 second lien term loan - (55,000 ) Proceeds from (payments of) 2017 revolving credit facility, net - (8,000 ) Payments of VaporBeast Note Payable - (2,000 ) Proceeds from release of restricted funds - 1,107 Payments of financing costs (179 ) (3,279 ) Exercise of options 610 607 Surrender of restricted stock (81 ) - Redemption of options (12 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (20,913 ) $ 6,054 Net increase (decrease) in cash $ 498 $ (2,016 ) Cash, beginning of period: Unrestricted 3,306 2,607 Restricted 2,361 4,709 Total cash at beginning of period $ 5,667 $ 7,316 Unrestricted $ 2,127 $ 3,433 Restricted 4,038 1,867 Total cash at end of period $ 6,165 $ 5,300 Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, we use non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS, Net Debt and Adjusted Operating Income. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS, Net Debt and Adjusted Operating Income are used by management to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes and are presented to our board of directors. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income are appropriate measures of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance. We define “EBITDA” as net income before interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income before interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define “Adjusted diluted EPS” as diluted earnings per share excluding items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define “Net Debt” as total debt less cash. We define “Adjusted Operating Income” as operating income excluding depreciation, amortization, LIFO, other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements and is subject to inherent limitations. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate this non-U.S. GAAP measure differently than we do or may not calculate it at all, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In accordance with SEC rules, we have provided, in the supplemental information attached, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the next directly comparable GAAP measures. Schedule A Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Consolidated net income $ 13,205 $ 9,319 Add: Interest expense, net 3,736 3,455 Loss on extinguishment of debt 150 - Income tax expense 2,979 1,908 Depreciation expense 632 557 Amortization expense 364 176 EBITDA $ 21,066 $ 15,415 Components of Adjusted EBITDA Other (a) (97 ) 244 Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (b) 1,198 492 Transactional expenses and strategic initiatives (c) 187 1,030 New product launch costs (d) 1,270 - Severance charges and organizational development (e) 150 44 Vendor settlement (f) (5,522 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,252 $ 17,225 (a) Represents LIFO adjustment, non-cash pension/ postretirement expense (income) and foreign exchange hedging. (b) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock and incentives expense. (c) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses and strategic initiatives. (d) Represents product launch costs of our new product lines. (e) Represents costs associated with departmental restructuring, including severance. (f) Represents net gain associated with the settlement of a vendor contract. Schedule B Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Total Debt to Net Debt (dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Cash $ 2,127 $ 3,306 Total Debt $ 201,602 $ 220,715 Net Debt $ 199,475 $ 217,409 Leverage Ratio (a) 2.9x 3.3x (a) Leverage ratio is calculated by net debt / adjusted EBITDA. Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Rolling 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 12 Months 2019 2019 2018 2018 Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. $ 32,703 $ 13,205 $ 6,560 $ 4,984 $ 7,954 Add: Interest expense, net 15,302 3,736 3,856 4,008 3,702 Loss on extinguishment of debt 150 150 - - - Income tax expense 8,321 2,979 1,774 2,132 1,436 Depreciation expense 2,151 632 531 509 479 Amortization expense 1,378 364 359 449 206 EBITDA $ 60,005 $ 21,066 $ 13,080 $ 12,082 $ 13,777 Components of Adjusted EBITDA Other (26 ) (97 ) (79 ) (103 ) 253 Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense 2,634 1,198 715 354 367 Transactional expenses and strategic initiatives 3,950 187 910 1,727 1,126 New product launch costs 2,865 1,270 442 608 545 Product line rationalizations 2,216 - - 1,915 301 Warehouse reorganization 508 - 508 - - Severance charges and organizational development 1,371 150 496 627 98 Vendor settlement (5,522 ) (5,522 ) - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,001 $ 18,252 $ 16,072 $ 17,210 $ 16,467 Net Debt / 12 months ended March 31, 2019, rolling Adjusted EBITDA 2.9x Schedule C Turning Point Brands Reconciliation of GAAP diluted EPS to Adjusted diluted EPS (dollars in thousands except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 GAAP EPS $ 0.66 $ 0.47 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.00 - LIFO Adjustment (a) (0.00 ) - Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (b) 0.05 0.02 Transactional expenses and strategic initiatives (c) 0.01 0.03 New product launch costs (d) 0.05 - Severance charges and organizational development (e) 0.00 0.00 Vendor settlement (f) (0.22 ) - Impact of quarterly tax items to effective tax rate (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.53 $ 0.51 (a) Represents expense related to an inventory valuation allowance for last-in, first-out ("LIFO") reporting tax effected at the quarterly effective tax rate. (b) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock and incentives expense tax effected at the quarterly effective tax rate. (c) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses and strategic initiatives tax effected at the quarterly effective tax rate. (d) Represents product launch costs of our new product lines tax effected at the quarterly effective tax rate. (e) Represents costs associated with departmental restructuring, including severance tax effected at the quarterly effective tax rate. (f) Represents net gain associated with the settlement of a vendor contract tax effected at the quarterly effective tax rate. Schedule D Turning Point Brands, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (dollars in thousands) Consolidated Smokeless Smoking NewGen 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 93,339 $ 81,101 $ 26,176 $ 24,410 $ 25,363 $ 29,328 $ 41,800 $ 27,363 Gross profit $ 41,183 $ 35,795 $ 14,063 $ 12,533 $ 13,738 $ 15,180 $ 13,382 $ 8,082 Adjustments: LIFO adjustment (112 ) - (112 ) - - - - - New product launch costs - - - - - - - - Product line rationalizations - - - - - - - - Adjusted gross profit $ 41,071 $ 35,795 $ 13,951 $ 12,533 $ 13,738 $ 15,180 $ 13,382 $ 8,082 Operating income $ 19,941 $ 14,802 $ 9,731 $ 8,383 $ 10,374 $ 11,450 $ 7,451 $ 1,962 Adjustments: LIFO adjustment (112 ) - (112 ) - - - - - Foreign exchange hedging - (46 ) - - - (46 ) - - Transaction expenses and strategic initiatives 187 1,030 - - - - - - New product launch costs 1,270 - - - - - 1,270 - Product line rationalizations - - - - - - - - Warehouse reorganization - - - - - - - - Severance charges and organizational development 150 44 - - - - - - Supplier contract settlement (5,522 ) - - - - - (5,522 ) - Adjusted operating income $ 15,914 $ 15,830 $ 9,619 $ 8,383 $ 10,374 $ 11,404 $ 3,199 $ 1,962 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005295/en/

