Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Turning Point Brands, Inc.    TPB

TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.

(TPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turning Point Brands : Announces Filing of Form S-3 to Replace an Expired Shelf Registration Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a leading provider of Other Tobacco Products (“OTP”) and adult consumer alternatives, today announced that it has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to replace its previous shelf registration originally filed with the SEC on June 30, 2017 that expired on July 20, 2020.

There are no immediate plans to offer securities under the registration statement. The Company has maintained an active shelf registration for the last three years which was recently used in connection with an underwritten public offering of Company common stock by certain selling stockholders but otherwise unused for any primary offering.

"Today’s shelf registration is part of our normal process of keeping SEC filings up to date,” said Robert Lavan, TPB Chief Financial Officer. “While we have no intention at this time to raise capital in any form, we believe it is both a prudent and fiscally responsible corporate governance practice to have an active shelf registration that provides us with continued flexibility in our capital management.”

The shelf registration statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective by the SEC. The securities being registered may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, until the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under its securities laws. Any offering of the securities covered under the shelf registration statements will be made solely by means of the prospectus included in the relevant registration statement and any applicable prospectus supplement issued with respect to any offering.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Many of these risks are contained in the “Risk Factors” and forward-looking statements disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by TPB in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for TPB to predict these events or how they may affect it. TPB has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.
05:29pTURNING POINT BRANDS : Announces Filing of Form S-3 to Replace an Expired Shelf ..
BU
07/28TURNING POINT BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
07/28TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
07/28TURNING POINT BRANDS : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results, Increases 2020 Gui..
BU
07/16TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets,..
AQ
07/16TURNING POINT BRANDS : Completes Merger With Standard Diversified
BU
07/14TURNING POINT BRANDS : to Host Second Quarter 2020 Conference call
BU
07/13TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other E..
AQ
07/08TURNING POINT BRANDS : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Two Million Sh..
BU
07/08TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Othe..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 377 M - -
Net income 2020 25,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 632 M 632 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Turning Point Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,67 $
Last Close Price 32,88 $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence S. Wexler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David E. Glazek Chairman
Graham A. Purdy Chief Operating Officer
Robert Lavan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
H. C. Charles Diao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.14.97%632
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.73%119 615
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-17.55%76 473
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-20.73%75 824
ITC LIMITED-18.97%31 865
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-19.86%30 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group