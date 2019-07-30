Turning Point Brands : Declares Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.045 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2019, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 20, 2019.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking products and VaporBeast®, VaporFi® and Nu-X™ in NewGen products, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

