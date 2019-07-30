Log in
TURNING POINT BRANDS INC

(TPB)
Turning Point Brands : Declares Common Stock Dividend

07/30/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.045 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2019, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 20, 2019.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking products and VaporBeast®, VaporFi® and Nu-X™ in NewGen products, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 399 M
EBIT 2019 64,4 M
Net income 2019 39,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 832 M
Chart TURNING POINT BRANDS INC
Duration : Period :
Turning Point Brands Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURNING POINT BRANDS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 57,50  $
Last Close Price 42,48  $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence S. Wexler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas F. Helms Non-Executive Chairman
Charles H. Melander Senior VP-Operations & Quality Assurance
Robert Lavan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
H. C. Charles Diao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNING POINT BRANDS INC56.06%832
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL29.96%134 985
ALTRIA GROUP1.86%94 126
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC24.24%86 840
ITC-3.99%47 769
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-4.85%39 707
