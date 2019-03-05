Turning Point Brands, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
0
03/05/2019 | 07:31am EST
Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB), a leading provider of Other
Tobacco Products (“OTP”) and adult consumer alternatives, today
announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended
December 31, 2018.
Results at a Glance
Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2018
(Comparisons vs. same period year-ago)
Net sales increased 16.4% to a record $332.7 million;
Gross profit increased 14.1% to a record $142.6 million;
Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc. increased 25.1%
to $25.3 million;
Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.6% to $64.6 million (see Schedule A for a
reconciliation to net income); and
Diluted EPS of $1.28 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.77 as compared to
$1.04 and $1.36 in the year-ago period, respectively (see Schedule C
for a reconciliation to Diluted EPS)
Fourth Quarter 2018
(Comparisons vs. same period year-ago)
Net sales increased 28.2% to a record $94.3 million;
Gross profit increased 20.1% to a record $38.7 million;
Net income increased 41.6% to $5.0 million;
Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.6% to $17.2 million (see Schedule A for a
reconciliation to net income);
Diluted EPS of $0.25 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.49 as compared to
$0.18 and $0.39 in the year-ago period, respectively (see Schedule C
for a reconciliation to Diluted EPS); and
Other highlights from the fourth quarter:
Stoker’s MST retail distribution expansion continues to fuel
double-digit volume gains;
Zig-Zag’s leadership position in wraps and papers endures with
novel new product launches on track for first quarter 2019 and
beyond; and
NewGen net sales growth of 86.2% with record sales at VaporBeast
and the inclusion of the September 2018 acquisition of
International Vapor Group (“IVG”) and its strong B2C marketing
platform
“2018 was a solid year of achievement for team TPB. Not only did we
produce record net sales and gross profit, but we also rounded out our
non-traditional distribution infrastructure with two vaping
acquisitions, made our first investment in the hemp and CBD space and
established the foundation for the successful launch of our Nu-X
division, while continuing to grow our focus brands,” said President and
Chief Executive Officer, Larry Wexler. “2019 will be a transformative
year for Turning Point Brands as we begin to integrate the e-commerce
strengths of our vaping infrastructure with the breadth of our core
tobacco bricks and mortar salesforce.”
“Total TPB net sales continue to grow robustly on the strength and
success of our focus brands,” said Larry Wexler, President and CEO.
“Stoker’s MST achieved another record share in the quarter. Zig Zag
organic hemp rolling paper products continue to expand retail
distribution and the new product pipeline for 2019 is full of exciting
new novel introductions. VaporBeast delivered yet another record in
quarterly net sales and gross profit and was complemented by a full
quarter of B2C powered sales at IVG.”
Recent Events
On November 26, 2018, the company announced that it acquired a minority
interest (19.99%) in Canadian American Standard Hemp (“CASH”). CASH has
management and production facilities located in Warwick, Rhode Island
that currently produce tinctures, capsules, vape cartridges and oral
sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate (“CBD”) developed through highly
efficient, proprietary processes. TPB has rapidly collaborated with CASH
to develop our own suite of proprietary products which entered commerce
in the first quarter of 2019.
On January 15, 2019, TPB announced the formation of Nu-X Ventures,
dedicated to the development, production and sale of alternative
products including CBD’s and pursuing acquisitions in related spaces.
The creation of Nu-X Ventures allows TPB to leverage its management
expertise in traditional OTP to alternative products. The TPB management
team has over 100 years of collective experience navigating federal,
state and local regulations that are directly applicable to the growing
alternatives market. The acquisitions of VaporBeast and IVG coupled with
TPB’s large traditional sales and distribution network provide the
infrastructure to reach greater than 185,000 retail outlets in the
U.S. and millions of consumers through its B2C sales engine. Utilizing
these core competencies, TPB is poised to both produce and distribute a
diverse range of products under the Nu-X division. The company has a
robust pipeline of products that will be released throughout 2019 and
beyond.
On March 4, 2019, the TPB board of directors declared a quarterly
dividend of $0.045 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April
12, 2019, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March
22, 2019.
Smokeless Products Segment (24% of total net sales in the quarter)
For the fourth quarter, Smokeless products net sales increased 10.2% to
$23.1 million on the continuing double-digit volume growth of Stoker’s
MST, partially offset by declines in chewing tobacco, attributable to
increased competition and a continuing segment shift to lower price
products. In the quarter, total Smokeless segment volume increased 5.5%
and price/mix advanced 4.7%.
For the full year 2018, Smokeless products net sales increased 6.5% to a
record $90.0 million. For the year, total Smokeless segment volume
increased 2.6% and price/mix advanced 3.9%.
Year-over-year industry volumes for chewing tobacco declined by
approximately 6% in the quarter, while industry MST1 volumes
slipped by approximately 3% to year-ago, according to MSAi. Stoker’s
shipments to retail outpaced the smokeless industry in the quarter,
growing its MSAi share in both chewing tobacco and MST. Stoker’s MST
cases shipped in the quarter rose by greater than 10%, while
establishing yet another record share in the quarter.
For the quarter, gross profit for the Smokeless segment increased 15.8%
to $11.9 million. Segment gross margin expanded 250 basis points to
51.6%. For the year 2018, segment gross profit increased 8.9% to a
record $46.5 million, while gross margin expanded 110 basis points to
51.6%.
“Stoker’s MST double-digit advances remain highly encouraging with
continued adoptions by higher velocity larger chains, a trend we expect
to continue into 2019,” said Wexler.
Smoking Products Segment (29% of total net sales in the quarter)
For the fourth quarter, net sales of Smoking products decreased $1.8
million to $27.1 million, largely attributable to the $2.2 million in
fourth quarter Canadian paper orders we voluntarily canceled as a result
of the previously communicated packaging regulations and to diminishing
losses in the low-margin cigars business. In the quarter, Smoking
products volume and price/mix each decreased 3.1%.
For the full year 2018, Smoking segment net sales increased $1.6 million
to $111.5 million. Smoking products volume and price/mix each increased
0.7%.
In the quarter, Zig-Zag retained its U.S. share leadership position in
premium cigarette papers with the successful expansion of organic hemp
rolling paper products while also modestly increasing share in the MYO
cigar wraps category. A broadened assortment of novel new Zig-Zag
products are scheduled for first quarter 2019 and beyond.
According to MSAi, fourth quarter industry volumes for U.S. cigarette
papers decreased by low-to-mid-single-digits, while industry MYO cigar
wraps were off high single-digits on promotional timing.
Smoking products gross profit for the quarter decreased $1.2 million to
$13.9 million with gross margin decreasing 110 basis points to 51.2%.
Gross profit in the quarter was impacted by the aforementioned canceled
Canadian PO’s and $0.8 million of COGS line rationalization expenses on
discontinued products, as we concentrate resources behind higher
priority businesses. For the year 2018, Smoking segment gross profit of
$57.0 million was soft to year ago by $0.1 million, while gross margin
contracted 80 basis points to 51.2%. Gross profit for the year was
impacted by $1.3 million in line rationalization expenses on non-core,
discontinued products.
“The iconic Zig-Zag brand is well positioned to benefit from the
tailwinds of legal recreational cannabis, particularly given our
schedule of novel new product introductions in 2019,” said Wexler.
Fourth quarter sales of low priority cigar products were $1.2 million vs
$1.6 million in the year prior. For the full year 2018, sales of cigar
products declined $3.0 million to $5.5 million.
________________________________________________________ 1
TPB measures industry MST volumes excluding pouch and snus products.
NewGen (New Generation) Products Segment (47% of total net sales in
the quarter)
For the fourth quarter, NewGen segment net sales grew 86.2% to a record
$44.1 million on continued VaporBeast momentum and a full quarter of IVG
results. For the full year 2018, NewGen net sales increased $39.9
million to a record $131.1 million.
In the quarter, gross profit for the NewGen segment increased 89.4% to a
record $12.9 million. Gross margin for the quarter expanded by 50 basis
points to 29.3%. In the quarter, there were $1.3 million in COGS line
rationalization and warehouse reconfiguration inventory expenses as
compared to $0.1 million in the prior year. For the full year 2018,
NewGen gross profit increased $13.9 million to a record $39.0 million,
while gross margin expanded by 230 basis points to 29.8%. Gross profit
for 2018 includes $1.5 million of line rationalization and warehouse
reconfiguration inventory expenses.
VaporBeast’s key performance metrics indicate sustained progress against
our goal to grow sales in the existing store base, as evidenced by
increases in both order sizes and order frequency, which delivered
record revenues in the quarter. IVG’s VaporFi and DirectVapor B2C
businesses also contributed to solid advances in the quarter. As
previously communicated, vapor integration synergies started in the
fourth quarter and are expected to be fully in place by late third
quarter 2019. Fourth quarter 2018 NewGen results include $1.1 million of
tariff expense and a $1.0 million offset to SG&A from the previously
announced second quarter loan to a supplier.
“As we press forward with our vapor integration strategy, we intend to
leverage the IVG B2C marketing capabilities while combining certain
logistics activities across the VaporBeast, Vapor Shark, Vapor Supply
and IVG platforms,” said Wexler. “We intend to leverage these assets,
including our national salesforce, to launch proprietary Nu-X products
in CBD and vapor to further accelerate company momentum. Our new
proprietary vapor product line under the RipTide brand name began
shipping in February 2019 and Nu-X branded CBD products are queued up
for first quarter distribution in our own ecosystem and thereafter
across all of our channels and platforms.”
Other Events and Performance Measures in the Fourth Quarter
Fourth quarter 2018 consolidated selling, general and administrative
(“SG&A”) expenses were $27.8 million compared to $21.5 million in 2017,
due to the inclusion of the IVG and Vapor Supply SG&A and transaction
expenses.
Fourth quarter SG&A included $2.5 million of the following:
$1.5 million of transaction expenses including an earnout for IVG
management as compared to $0.2 million a year-ago;
$0.2 million of strategic expenses as compared to $0.9 million a
year-earlier;
$0.5 million of introductory new product launch costs in 2018
including $0.2 million for Nu-X related expenses versus $0.5 million
in 2017;
$0.2 million of line rationalization expenses in both 2017 and 2018;
and
$0.1 million of expense related to shutting down the Oklahoma Vapor
Supply warehouse in 2018 and $0.1 million of Tax Act bonuses in 2017
Fourth quarter 2018 cost of goods sold included $2.3 million of the
following:
$1.7 million of line rationalization expenses in 2018 as compared to
$0.1 million in 2017;
$0.5 million of warehouse reorganization expenses related to inventory
rationalization; and
$0.1 million of introductory new product launch costs compared to $0.2
million a year earlier
Interest expense for the quarter was $4.0 million as compared to $3.9
million in the year-ago period.
Income tax expense for the quarter includes $0.5 million of expense or
7% of pre-tax income as a result of updating our state tax expense based
on our 2017 tax filings. The effective tax rate for 2018 was 20.0%.
For the quarter, fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding were
20.0 million.
Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter 2018 totaled $0.7 million.
Total debt at December 31, 2018 was $220.7 million. Net debt at December
31, 2018 was $217.4 million, compared to $199.4 million as of December
31, 2017, an increase of $18.0 million, primarily due to the IVG
acquisition in the third quarter. Net debt at December 31, 2018 to
rolling twelve months Adjusted EBITDA was 3.4x (see Schedule B for a
reconciliation).
2019 Outlook
Absent any acquisitions, the company projects 2019 base business net
sales to be $370 to $385 million. Additionally, the company anticipates
that the Nu-X division will deliver an additional $10 to $20 million in
net sales, bringing total TPB 2019 net sales to $380 to $405 million.
The company intends to fully reinvest Nu-X gross profit to maximize
sales and market achievement. We expect to update our Nu-X guidance on a
quarterly basis.
The company anticipates continued volatility in Canadian paper sales
until such time as the Canadian packaging guidelines are finalized,
including certain transition timelines. Once finalized, we expect
inventories to replenish to standard operating norms.
In our evolution out of the low margin cigars category, we anticipate
year-over-year net sales erosion of approximately $1.5 million. Net
sales of cigars products for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 were $12.7
million, $8.5 million and $5.5 million, respectively.
The company anticipates certain SG&A expenses in 2019, including:
$1.6 million to support the Nu-X infrastructure, which will be heavily
weighted towards the first half of 2019
$1.5 million in preparation for the FDA’s PMTA pathway; and
$1.2 million in transaction expenses resulting from the September 2018
acquisition of IVG, primarily due to accounting requirements of
earnout payments.
Excluding the SG&A expenses described above and Nu-X operating
performance, we project 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $70 to $75 million.
Stock compensation expense in 2019 is projected to be $4.0 million
versus $1.4 million in 2018. The increase is attributable to the higher
stock price and realigning incentives for both executive management and
deep in the organization to the stock price.
The company expects the 2019 effective income tax rate to be 21-23%.
Capital expenditures for 2018 are expected to be approximately $3.0-$4.0
million, including certain investments in our MST operations with an
anticipated one-year payback.
Moving forward, we will begin providing quarterly net sales guidance.
Net Sales for the first quarter 2019, including the estimated impact
associated with the Canadian packaging regulations, is expected to be
$89 million to $93 million.
Earnings Conference Call
As previously disclosed, a conference call with the investment community
to review TPB’s financial results has been scheduled for 10 a.m.
Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Investment community participants should dial in
ten minutes ahead of time using the toll free number 800-458-4121(International
participants should call 786-789-4772). A live listen-only webcast of
the call is available from the Events and Presentations section of the
investor relations portion of the company website (www.turningpointbrands.com).
A replay of the webcast will be available on the site three hours
following the call.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this press
release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted
EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS, Net Debt, Adjusted Gross Profit and
Adjusted Operating Income. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial
measures accompanies this release.
About Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a
leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer
alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands, Stoker’s® in
Smokeless products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking products and
VaporBeast® and VaporFi® in NewGen products,
generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions,
increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does
not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at
its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may
generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate,"
"believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their
negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These
forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical
facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances
that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, actual events may
differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the
forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by TPB in
this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and
uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for TPB to
predict these events or how they may affect it. TPB has no obligation,
and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the
date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that
could cause these differences include, but are not limited to:
declining sales of tobacco products, and expected continuing decline
of sales, in the tobacco industry overall;
our dependence on a small number of third-party suppliers and
producers;
the possibility that we will be unable to identify or contract with
new suppliers or producers in the event of a supply or product
disruption;
the possibility that our licenses to use certain brands or trademarks
will be terminated, challenged or restricted;
failure to maintain consumer brand recognition and loyalty of our
customers;
substantial and increasing U.S. regulation;
regulation of our products by the FDA, which has broad regulatory
powers;
uncertainty related to the regulation and taxation of our NewGen
products;
our products are subject to developing and unpredictable regulation;
our products contain nicotine which is considered to be a highly
addictive substance;
possible significant increases in federal, state and local municipal
tobacco- and vapor-related taxes;
possible increasing international control and regulation;
our reliance on relationships with several large retailers and
national chains for distribution of our products;
our amount of indebtedness;
the terms of our credit facilities, which may restrict our current and
future operations;
intense competition and our ability to compete effectively;
uncertainty and continued evolution of markets containing our NewGen
products;
significant product liability litigation;
some of our products are subject to developing and unpredictable
regulations
the scientific community’s lack of information regarding the long-term
health effects of electronic cigarettes, vaporizer and e-liquid use;
requirement to maintain compliance with master settlement agreement
escrow account;
competition from illicit sources;
our reliance on information technology;
security and privacy breaches;
contamination of our tobacco supply or products;
infringement on our intellectual property;
third-party claims that we infringe on their intellectual property;
failure to manage our growth;
failure to successfully integrate our acquisitions or otherwise be
unable to benefit from pursuing acquisitions;
fluctuations in our results;
exchange rate fluctuations;
adverse U.S. and global economic conditions;
sensitivity of end-customers to increased sales taxes and economic
conditions;
failure to comply with certain regulations;
departure of key management personnel or our inability to attract and
retain talent;
imposition of significant tariffs on imports into the U.S.;
reduced disclosure requirements applicable to emerging growth
companies may make our common stock less attractive to investors,
potentially decreasing our stock price;
failure to maintain our status as an emerging growth company before
the five-year maximum time period a company may retain such status;
our principal stockholders will be able to exert significant influence
over matters submitted to our stockholders and may take certain
actions to prevent takeovers;
our certificate of incorporation and bylaws, as well as Delaware law
and certain regulations, could discourage or prohibit acquisition bids
or merger proposals, which may adversely affect the market price of
our common stock;
our certificate of incorporation limits the ownership of our common
stock by individuals and entities that are Restricted Investors. These
restrictions may affect the liquidity of our common stock and may
result in Restricted Investors being required to sell or redeem their
shares at a loss or relinquish their voting, dividend and distribution
rights;
future sales of our common stock in the public market could reduce our
stock price, and any additional capital raised by us through the sale
of equity or convertible securities may dilute your ownership in us;
we may issue preferred stock whose terms could adversely affect the
voting power or value of our common stock; and
our status as a “controlled company” could make our common stock less
attractive to some investors or otherwise harm our stock price.
Financial Statements Follow:
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Net sales
$
94,291
$
73,563
Cost of sales
55,547
41,299
Gross profit
38,744
32,264
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
27,761
21,526
Operating income
10,983
10,738
Interest expense
4,013
3,894
Interest income
(5
)
(7
)
Investment income
(96
)
(104
)
Net periodic benefit (income) expense, excluding service cost
(45
)
6
Income before income taxes
7,116
6,949
Income tax expense
2,132
3,430
Consolidated net income
$
4,984
$
3,519
Basic income per common share:
Consolidated net income
$
0.25
$
0.18
Diluted income per common share:
Consolidated net income
$
0.25
$
0.18
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
19,550,002
19,207,490
Diluted
20,040,428
19,722,513
Supplemental disclosures of statement of income information:
Excise tax expense
$
4,789
$
4,811
FDA fees
$
156
$
140
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(dollars in thousands except share data)
For the year ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Net sales
$
332,683
$
285,777
Cost of sales
190,124
160,807
Gross profit
142,559
124,970
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
94,075
75,290
Operating income
48,484
49,680
Interest expense
15,086
16,904
Interest income
(267
)
(15
)
Investment income
(424
)
(438
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2,384
6,116
Net periodic benefit expense, excluding service cost
131
180
Income before income taxes
31,574
26,933
Income tax expense
6,285
7,280
Consolidated net income
25,289
19,653
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
-
(556
)
Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc.
$
25,289
$
20,209
Basic income per common share:
Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc.
$
1.31
$
1.06
Diluted income per common share:
Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc.
$
1.28
$
1.04
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
19,355,607
18,989,177
Diluted
19,827,562
19,513,008
Supplemental disclosures of statement of income information:
Excise tax expense
$
19,835
$
19,646
FDA fees
$
586
$
584
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(dollars in thousands except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
2018
2017
Current assets:
Cash
$
3,306
$
2,607
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $42 in 2018 and $17 in 2017
2,617
3,248
Inventories
91,237
63,296
Other current assets
14,694
10,342
Total current assets
111,854
79,493
Property, plant, and equipment, net
10,589
8,859
Deferred income taxes
-
450
Deferred financing costs, net
870
630
Goodwill
145,939
134,620
Other intangible assets, net
35,339
26,436
Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) escrow deposits
30,550
30,826
Other assets
4,236
963
Total assets
$
339,377
$
282,277
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,841
$
3,686
Accrued liabilities
22,925
18,694
Current portion of long-term debt
8,000
7,850
Revolving credit facility
26,000
8,000
Total current liabilities
63,766
38,230
Notes payable and long-term debt
186,715
186,190
Deferred income taxes
2,291
-
Postretirement benefits
3,096
3,962
Other long-term liabilities
886
571
Total liabilities
256,754
228,953
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; authorized shares 40,000,000;
issued and outstanding shares -0-
-
-
Common stock, voting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares,
190,000,000; issued and outstanding shares - 19,553,857 at
December 31, 2018, and 19,210,633 at December 31, 2017
196
192
Common stock, nonvoting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares,
10,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0-
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
110,466
103,640
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,536
)
(2,973
)
Accumulated deficit
(25,503
)
(47,535
)
Total stockholders' equity
82,623
53,324
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
339,377
$
282,277
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(dollars in thousands)
For the year ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income
$
25,289
$
19,653
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Loss on extinguishment of debt
2,384
6,116
Loss on sale of property, plant, and equipment
-
150
Depreciation expense
2,105
1,626
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,005
702
Amortization of deferred financing costs
951
1,005
Amortization of original issue discount
-
66
Deferred income taxes
2,565
5,181
Stock compensation expense
1,411
720
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
824
(1,067
)
Inventories
(20,650
)
495
Other current assets
(5,097
)
1,495
Other assets
75
(334
)
Accounts payable
2,523
(5,702
)
Accrued postretirement liabilities
(97
)
(24
)
Accrued liabilities and other
(198
)
(392
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
13,090
$
29,690
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
$
(2,267
)
$
(2,021
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(19,161
)
268
Issuance of note receivable
(6,500
)
-
Repayment of note receivable
6,500
-
Payments for investments
(2,000
)
(179
)
Restricted cash, MSA escrow deposits
(1,241
)
816
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(24,669
)
$
(1,116
)
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Cont.)
(dollars in thousands)
For the year ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from 2018 first lien term loan
$
160,000
$
-
Payments of 2018 first lien term loan
(6,000
)
-
Proceeds from 2018 second lien term loan
40,000
-
Proceeds from 2018 revolving credit facility
26,000
-
Payment of dividends
(2,318
)
(768
)
Proceeds from 2017 first lien term loan
-
145,000
Payments of 2017 first lien term loan
(140,613
)
(4,387
)
Proceeds from 2017 second lien term loan
-
55,000
Payments of 2017 second lien term loan
(55,000
)
-
Proceeds from (payments of) 2017 revolving credit facility, net
(8,000
)
8,000
Payments of VaporBeast Note Payable
(2,000
)
-
Proceeds from release of restricted funds
1,107
-
Payments of financing costs
(3,286
)
(4,783
)
Exercise of options
833
1,431
Redemption of options
(623
)
(1,740
)
Payment to terminate acquired capital lease
(170
)
-
Payments of first lien term loan
-
(147,362
)
Payments of second lien term loan
-
(60,000
)
Proceeds from (payments of) revolving credit facility
-
(15,083
)
Payments of Vapor Shark loans
-
(1,867
)
Prepaid equity issuance costs
-
(453
)
Surrender of options
-
(1,000
)
Distribution to non-controlling interest
-
(4
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
9,930
$
(28,016
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
$
(1,649
)
$
558
Cash, beginning of period:
Unrestricted
2,607
2,865
Restricted
4,704
3,888
Total cash at beginning of period
7,311
6,753
Cash, end of period:
Unrestricted
3,306
2,607
Restricted
2,356
4,704
Total cash at end of period
$
5,662
$
7,311
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S.
GAAP, we use non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA,
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS, Net Debt, Adjusted Gross Profit
and Adjusted Operating Income. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides
useful information to management and investors regarding certain
financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and
results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS, Net Debt,
Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Operating Income are used by
management to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend
analyses and planning purposes and are presented to our board of
directors. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted
EPS, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Operating Income are appropriate
measures of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of
expenses that do not relate to business performance.
We define “EBITDA” as net income before interest expense, loss on
extinguishment of debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and
amortization. We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income before interest
expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for income taxes,
depreciation, amortization, other non-cash items and other items that we
do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating
performance. We define “Adjusted diluted EPS” as diluted earnings per
share excluding items that we do not consider ordinary course in our
evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define “Net Debt” as
total debt less cash. We define “Adjusted Gross Profit” as gross profit
excluding LIFO, other non-cash items and other items that we do not
consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating
performance. We define “Adjusted Operating Income” as operating income
excluding LIFO, other non-cash items and other items that we do not
consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating
performance.
Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or
superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted diluted EPS, Adjusted Gross Profit and
Adjusted Operating Income exclude significant expenses that are required
by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements and is subject
to inherent limitations. In addition, other companies in our industry
may calculate this non-U.S. GAAP measure differently than we do or may
not calculate it at all, limiting its usefulness as a comparative
measure.
In accordance with SEC rules, we have provided, in the supplemental
information attached, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the
next directly comparable GAAP measures.
Schedule A
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Consolidated net income
$
4,984
$
3,519
Add:
Interest expense
4,013
3,894
Interest income
(5
)
(7
)
Income tax expense
2,132
3,430
Depreciation expense
509
434
Amortization expense
449
176
EBITDA
$
12,082
$
11,446
Components of Adjusted EBITDA
LIFO adjustment (a)
(86
)
877
Pension/postretirement expense (b)
(18
)
32
Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (c)
354
222
Foreign exchange hedging (d)
1
-
Strategic initiatives (e)
1,727
1,143
New product launch costs (f)
608
687
Product line rationalizations (g)
1,915
249
Warehouse reorganization (h)
627
-
Bonus (i)
-
107
Adjusted EBITDA
$
17,210
$
14,763
(a) Represents expense related to an inventory valuation allowance for
last-in, first-out ("LIFO") reporting.
(c) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock and incentives
expense.
(d) Represents non-cash gain and loss stemming from our foreign exchange
hedging activities.
(e) Represents costs associated with discontinued products related to
product line rationalization.
(f) Represents the fees incurred for strategic initiatives and
acquisitions, as well as $1.5 million of earnout for IVG management in
2018.
(g) Represents product launch costs of our new product lines.
(h) Represents costs associated with executive departures.
(i) Represents costs associated with inventory rationalization from
warehouse consolidation.
(j) Represents bonuses associated with the December 2017 Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act.
Schedule B
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Total Debt to Net Debt
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Cash
$
3,306
$
2,607
Total Debt
$
220,715
$
202,040
Net Debt
$
217,409
$
199,433
Leverage Ratio (a)
3.4x
3.3x
(a) Leverage ratio is calculated by net debt / adjusted EBITDA.
Schedule C
Turning Point Brands
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted EPS to Adjusted diluted EPS
(dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
GAAP EPS
$
0.25
$
0.18
LIFO adjustment (a)
(0.00
)
0.02
Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (b)
0.01
0.01
Strategic initiatives (c)
0.06
0.03
New product launch costs (d)
0.02
0.02
Product line rationalizations (e)
0.07
0.01
Warehouse reorganization (f)
0.02
-
Bonus (g)
-
0.00
Impact of quarterly tax items to effective tax rate
0.06
0.13
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.49
$
0.39
(a) Represents expense related to an inventory valuation allowance for
last-in, first-out ("LIFO") reporting tax effected at the quarterly
effective tax rate.
(b) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock and incentives
expense tax effected at the quarterly effective tax rate.
(c) Represents the fees incurred for the study of strategic initiatives
and acquisition expenses, as well as $1.1 million of earnout for IVG
management in 2018, tax effected at the quarterly effective tax rate.
(d) Represents product launch costs of our new product lines tax
effected at the quarterly effective tax rate.
(e) Represents costs associated with discontinued products related to
product line rationalization tax effected at the quarterly effective tax
rate.
(f) Represents costs associated with inventory rationalization from
warehouse consolidation tax effected at the quarterly effective tax rate.
(g) Represents bonuses associated with the December 2017 Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act tax effected at the quarterly effective tax rate.
Schedule C
Turning Point Brands
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted EPS to Adjusted diluted EPS
(dollars in thousands except share data)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
GAAP EPS
$
1.28
$
1.04
LIFO adjustment (a)
0.00
0.04
Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (b)
0.06
0.02
Strategic initiatives (c)
0.18
0.08
New product launch costs (d)
0.07
0.09
Product line rationalizations (e)
0.13
0.02
Organizational development (f)
0.03
-
Warehouse reorganization (g)
0.03
-
Bonus (h)
-
0.00
Impact of quarterly tax items to effective tax rate
(0.00
)
0.06
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
1.77
$
1.36
(a) Represents expense related to an inventory valuation allowance for
last-in, first-out ("LIFO") reporting tax effected at the annual
effective tax rate.
(b) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock and incentives
expense tax effected at the annual effective tax rate.
(c) Represents the fees incurred for the study of strategic initiatives
and acquisition expenses, as well as $1.5 million of earnout for IVG
management in 2018, tax effected at the annual effective tax rate.
(d) Represents product launch costs of our new product lines tax
effected at the annual effective tax rate.
(e) Represents costs associated with discontinued products related to
product line rationalization tax effected at the annual effective tax
rate.
(f) Represents costs associated with executive departures tax effected
at the annual effective tax rate.
(g) Represents costs associated with inventory rationalization from
warehouse consolidation tax effected at the annual effective tax rate.
(h) Represents bonuses associated with the December 2017 Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act tax effected at the annual effective tax rate.
Schedule D
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and
GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
(dollars in thousands)
Consolidated
Year Ended
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
Net sales
$
332,683
$
94,291
$
83,349
$
81,101
$
73,942
Gross profit
$
142,559
$
38,744
$
36,211
$
35,795
$
31,809
Adjustments:
LIFO adjustment
58
(86
)
201
-
(57
)
New product launch costs
985
152
282
-
551
Product line rationalizations
2,352
1,667
301
-
385
Warehouse reorganization
527
527
-
-
-
Adjusted gross profit
$
146,481
$
41,003
$
36,995
$
35,795
$
32,688
Operating income
$
48,484
$
10,983
$
12,958
$
14,802
$
9,741
Adjustments:
LIFO adjustment
58
(86
)
201
-
(57
)
Foreign exchange hedging
71
1
70
(46
)
46
Transaction costs
3,967
1,551
1,024
1,031
362
New product launch costs
1,835
607
545
-
682
Product line rationalizations
3,224
1,915
301
-
1,008
Strategic initiatives
515
176
103
(1
)
237
Warehouse reconfiguration
627
627
-
-
-
Organizational development
778
-
98
44
635
Adjusted operating income
$
59,559
$
15,775
$
15,300
$
15,830
$
12,654
Consolidated
Year Ended
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2017
2017
2017
2017
2017
Net sales
$
285,777
$
73,563
$
73,340
$
72,086
$
66,788
Gross profit
$
124,970
$
32,264
$
32,968
$
32,010
$
27,728
Adjustments:
LIFO adjustment
1,123
877
(641
)
(302
)
1,189
New product launch costs
728
230
141
222
134
Product line rationalizations
422
107
315
-
-
Strategic initiatives
17
17
-
-
-
Adjusted gross profit
$
127,259
$
33,496
$
32,783
$
31,930
$
29,051
Operating income
$
49,680
$
10,738
$
14,434
$
13,659
$
10,849
Adjustments:
LIFO adjustment
1,123
877
(641
)
(302
)
1,189
Foreign exchange hedging
(90
)
-
-
(21
)
(69
)
Transaction costs
1,192
202
219
444
327
New product launch costs
2,414
687
567
533
628
Product line rationalizations
563
249
315
-
-
Strategic initiatives
941
941
-
-
-
Bonus
107
107
-
-
-
Adjusted operating income
$
55,930
$
13,800
$
14,893
$
14,313
$
12,924
Schedule D
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and
GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
(dollars in thousands)
Smokeless
Year Ended
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
Net sales
$
90,031
$
23,131
$
21,743
$
24,410
$
20,747
Gross profit
$
46,490
$
11,944
$
11,020
$
12,533
$
10,993
Adjustments:
LIFO adjustment
51
(93
)
201
-
(57
)
New product launch costs
168
29
99
-
40
Product line rationalizations
72
72
-
-
-
Adjusted gross profit
$
46,781
$
11,952
$
11,320
$
12,533
$
10,976
Operating income
$
28,920
$
7,650
$
6,066
$
8,399
$
6,805
Adjustments:
LIFO adjustment
51
(93
)
201
-
(57
)
New product launch costs
547
185
322
-
40
Product line rationalizations
159
159
-
-
-
Organizational development
635
-
56
16
563
Adjusted operating income
$
30,311
$
7,901
$
6,644
$
8,415
$
7,351
Smokeless
Year Ended
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2017
2017
2017
2017
2017
Net sales
$
84,560
$
20,997
$
21,294
$
22,021
$
20,248
Gross profit
$
42,703
$
10,318
$
11,516
$
11,553
$
9,316
Adjustments:
LIFO adjustment
710
547
(559
)
(402
)
1,124
New product launch costs
679
216
134
217
112
Product line rationalizations
18
18
-
-
-
Strategic initiatives
17
17
-
-
-
Adjusted gross profit
$
44,127
$
11,116
$
11,091
$
11,368
$
10,552
Operating income
$
28,005
$
6,580
$
8,128
$
7,824
$
5,474
Adjustments:
LIFO adjustment
710
547
(559
)
(402
)
1,124
New product launch costs
1,195
456
198
324
216
Product line rationalizations
18
18
-
-
-
Strategic initiatives
17
17
-
-
-
Adjusted operating income
$
29,945
$
7,618
$
7,767
$
7,746
$
6,814
Schedule D
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and
GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
(dollars in thousands)
Smoking
Year Ended
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
Net sales
$
111,507
$
27,104
$
28,079
$
29,328
$
26,996
Gross profit
$
57,043
$
13,885
$
14,814
$
15,180
$
13,164
Adjustments:
LIFO adjustment
7
7
-
-
(0
)
New product launch costs
564
122
137
-
304
Product line rationalizations
1,291
773
154
-
364
Adjusted gross profit
$
58,905
$
14,788
$
15,105
$
15,180
$
13,832
Operating income
$
42,650
$
10,233
$
11,111
$
11,762
$
9,544
Adjustments:
LIFO adjustment
7
7
-
-
(0
)
Foreign exchange hedging
71
1
70
(46
)
46
New product launch costs
702
159
177
-
365
Product line rationalizations
1,368
850
154
-
364
Strategic initiatives
51
-
4
16
31
Adjusted operating income
$
44,849
$
11,251
$
11,517
$
11,732
$
10,350
Smoking
Year Ended
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2017
2017
2017
2017
2017
Net sales
$
109,956
$
28,900
$
26,860
$
27,019
$
27,177
Gross profit
$
57,146
$
15,128
$
14,201
$
14,117
$
13,700
Adjustments:
LIFO adjustment
413
330
(82
)
100
65
Product line rationalizations
190
-
190
-
-
Adjusted gross profit
$
57,749
$
15,458
$
14,309
$
14,217
$
13,765
Operating income
$
43,816
$
11,807
$
10,941
$
10,760
$
10,308
Adjustments:
LIFO adjustment
413
330
(82
)
100
65
Foreign exchange hedging
(90
)
-
-
(21
)
(69
)
Product line rationalizations
190
-
190
-
-
Adjusted operating income
$
44,329
$
12,137
$
11,049
$
10,839
$
10,304
Schedule D
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and
GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income