Turning Point Brands : Launches Nu-X Ventures

Company to focus on alternative markets

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), a Kentucky-based industry leading marketer of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) and adult consumer alternatives, announced today the formation of Nu-X Ventures, a new company and wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to the development, production and sale of alternative products and acquisitions in related spaces. Nu-X Ventures will be led by TPB veteran Graham Purdy, who will serve as President of Nu-X Ventures.

“We are continuously looking for ways to meet the evolving preferences of our customers,” stated Larry Wexler, President and CEO of TPB. “Today’s announcement underscores our move into rapidly growing and emerging markets, such as the CBD industry. Nu-X Ventures will put us on the leading edge of the booming alternatives markets.”

The creation of Nu-X Ventures allows TPB to leverage its expertise in traditional OTP management to alternative products. The TPB management team has over 100 years of experience navigating federal, state and local regulations that are directly applicable to the growing alternatives market. Past acquisitions of VaporBeast and International Vapor Group coupled with TPB’s large traditional sales and distribution network provide the infrastructure to reach approximately 160,000 retail outlets in North America and millions of consumers through its B2C sales engine. Utilizing these core competencies, TPB is poised to both produce and distribute a diverse range of products under the Nu-X division. The company has a robust pipeline of products that will be released throughout 2019 and beyond.

“Nu-X Ventures is an exciting next step in our push into the alternatives market,” said Purdy. “Moving into this space brings us into a world with a wide variety of new active ingredients and a multiplicity of delivery methods. We are constantly looking for ways to innovate to meet the desires of our consumers, and Nu-X Ventures is the vehicle that will lead us into the alternatives market where we see a large market of unmet adult consumer demand.”

A management presentation reviewing the product pipeline and Nu-X ventures is available in the Events & Presentations section of the Turning Point Brands website.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products. TPB, through its focus brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking products and VaporBeast® and VaporFi® in NewGen products, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

