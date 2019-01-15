Turning Point Brands : Launches Nu-X Ventures

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), a Kentucky-based industry leading
marketer of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) and adult consumer
alternatives, announced today the formation of Nu-X Ventures, a new
company and wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to the development,
production and sale of alternative products and acquisitions in related
spaces. Nu-X Ventures will be led by TPB veteran Graham Purdy, who will
serve as President of Nu-X Ventures.
“We are continuously looking for ways to meet the evolving preferences
of our customers,” stated Larry Wexler, President and CEO of TPB.
“Today’s announcement underscores our move into rapidly growing and
emerging markets, such as the CBD industry. Nu-X Ventures will put us on
the leading edge of the booming alternatives markets.”
The creation of Nu-X Ventures allows TPB to leverage its expertise in
traditional OTP management to alternative products. The TPB management
team has over 100 years of experience navigating federal, state and
local regulations that are directly applicable to the growing
alternatives market. Past acquisitions of VaporBeast and International
Vapor Group coupled with TPB’s large traditional sales and distribution
network provide the infrastructure to reach approximately 160,000 retail
outlets in North America and millions of consumers through its B2C sales
engine. Utilizing these core competencies, TPB is poised to both produce
and distribute a diverse range of products under the Nu-X division. The
company has a robust pipeline of products that will be released
throughout 2019 and beyond.
“Nu-X Ventures is an exciting next step in our push into the
alternatives market,” said Purdy. “Moving into this space brings us into
a world with a wide variety of new active ingredients and a multiplicity
of delivery methods. We are constantly looking for ways to innovate to
meet the desires of our consumers, and Nu-X Ventures is the vehicle that
will lead us into the alternatives market where we see a large market of
unmet adult consumer demand.”
A management presentation reviewing the product pipeline and Nu-X
ventures is available in the Events & Presentations section of the
Turning Point Brands website.
About Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a
leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products. TPB, through its focus
brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking products
and VaporBeast® and VaporFi® in NewGen products, generates solid cash
flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and
strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More
information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.
