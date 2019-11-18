Turning Point Brands : Parent Standard Diversified Inc. Plans to Pursue Corporate Reorganization with Company

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), a Kentucky-based industry leading marketer of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) and adult consumer alternatives, announces that it has received communication from parent Standard Diversified Inc. (“SDI”) that SDI plans to pursue a corporate reorganization with TPB. SDI has indicated that the reorganization is expected to consist of a statutory merger implemented via Delaware law pursuant to which SDI would be merged with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Turning Point with Turning Point as the survivor of the merger. Pursuant to the merger, which would be designed to constitute a tax-free “downstream reorganization” for U.S. federal income tax purposes, holders of SDI common stock would receive, in return for their SDI common stock, shares of the common stock of Turning Point.

The Turning Point Brands Board of Directors has formed a Special Committee of Independent Directors to engage in discussions with SDI. The Special Committee noted that no decision has been made, and it intends to carefully and thoroughly review the proposal with the assistance of its outside advisors. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be executed or that any transaction will be approved or consummated.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

