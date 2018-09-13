Turning Point Brands : Promotes Brittani Cushman to Senior Vice President of External Affairs

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), a leading provider of Other
Tobacco Products (OTP) and parent company of National Tobacco Company,
VaporBeast, International Vapor Group, Vapor Shark, Vapor Supply and
Intrepid Brands, today announced the promotion of Brittani Cushman to
Senior Vice President of External Affairs, advancing her role as a
member of the company’s executive management team.
Cushman has been with TPB since 2014, previously serving as Vice
President of External Affairs where she managed regulatory and
legislative issues at the federal and state levels. Cushman is a leading
voice for both the company and the industry regarding the complex
science and regulations of the vaping and tobacco industries. Prior to
joining TPB, she spent four years at Xcaliber International, Ltd.,
L.L.C., where she served as General Counsel.
Cushman uses her expertise in legal, policy and regulatory matters to
promote smart and responsible growth across the industry. She serves on
the Board of Directors for the National Association of Tobacco Outlets
(NATO), Vapor Technology Association (VTA), and Pipe Tobacco Council.
She also participates in the Cigar Association of America, and the
Coalition of Independent Tobacco Manufacturers of America (CITMA).
“Over the past four years, Brittani has been an integral part of our
leadership team and a driving force behind TPB’s continued success,”
commented Larry Wexler, President and CEO of TPB. “Through her efforts
in Washington and at the state level, she continues to serve as a
leading advocate, creating a favorable business environment for OTP and
vapor, while underlining the importance of responsible actions by
industry members. Her leadership, contributions and forward-thinking
have materially advanced the TPB business model and strengthened
industry and regulatory relationships in both the vapor and OTP markets.”
About Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a
leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products. TPB, through its three
focus brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking
products and the VaporBeast® distribution engine in NewGen products,
generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions,
increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does
not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at
its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005104/en/