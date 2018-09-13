Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Turning Point Brands Inc    TPB

TURNING POINT BRANDS INC (TPB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Turning Point Brands : Promotes Brittani Cushman to Senior Vice President of External Affairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), a leading provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) and parent company of National Tobacco Company, VaporBeast, International Vapor Group, Vapor Shark, Vapor Supply and Intrepid Brands, today announced the promotion of Brittani Cushman to Senior Vice President of External Affairs, advancing her role as a member of the company’s executive management team.

Cushman has been with TPB since 2014, previously serving as Vice President of External Affairs where she managed regulatory and legislative issues at the federal and state levels. Cushman is a leading voice for both the company and the industry regarding the complex science and regulations of the vaping and tobacco industries. Prior to joining TPB, she spent four years at Xcaliber International, Ltd., L.L.C., where she served as General Counsel.

Cushman uses her expertise in legal, policy and regulatory matters to promote smart and responsible growth across the industry. She serves on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO), Vapor Technology Association (VTA), and Pipe Tobacco Council. She also participates in the Cigar Association of America, and the Coalition of Independent Tobacco Manufacturers of America (CITMA).

“Over the past four years, Brittani has been an integral part of our leadership team and a driving force behind TPB’s continued success,” commented Larry Wexler, President and CEO of TPB. “Through her efforts in Washington and at the state level, she continues to serve as a leading advocate, creating a favorable business environment for OTP and vapor, while underlining the importance of responsible actions by industry members. Her leadership, contributions and forward-thinking have materially advanced the TPB business model and strengthened industry and regulatory relationships in both the vapor and OTP markets.”

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products. TPB, through its three focus brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking products and the VaporBeast® distribution engine in NewGen products, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TURNING POINT BRANDS INC
10:16pTURNING POINT BRANDS : Promotes Brittani Cushman to Senior Vice President of Ext..
BU
07:46pTHURSDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Cigarettes & Tobacco, Trucking Stocks
AQ
09/06TURNING POINT BRANDS : Standard Diversified Subsidiary Turning Point Brands Acqu..
BU
09/06TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulat..
AQ
09/06TURNING POINT BRANDS : Acquires International Vapor Group
BU
09/05WEDNESDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Cigarettes & Tobacco, Packaging & Containers
AQ
08/28Turning Point Brands to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference ..
GL
08/09THURSDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Cigarettes & Tobacco, Entertainment Stocks
AQ
08/08TURNING POINT BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/08TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:05pTurning Point Brands Is Flying Under The Radar 
07:46aE.U., U.K. And Turkey Central Banks To Announce Policies Today (Wall Street B.. 
07:01aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trio Of Central Bank Decisions 
09/12FDA issues 1,300 warning letters to e-cig retailers 
09/12FDA threatens e-cig crackdown 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 323 M
EBIT 2018 62,8 M
Net income 2018 38,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,39%
P/E ratio 2018 20,80
P/E ratio 2019 20,48
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,25x
Capitalization 787 M
Chart TURNING POINT BRANDS INC
Duration : Period :
Turning Point Brands Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURNING POINT BRANDS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence S. Wexler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas F. Helms Non-Executive Chairman
Charles H. Melander Senior VP-Operations & Quality Assurance
Robert Lavan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
H. C. Charles Diao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURNING POINT BRANDS INC92.90%787
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-24.23%124 438
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-25.01%112 580
IMPERIAL BRANDS-14.99%33 482
SWEDISH MATCH47.80%9 374
ESSENTRA-19.21%1 468
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.