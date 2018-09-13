Turning Point Brands : Promotes Brittani Cushman to Senior Vice President of External Affairs

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), a leading provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) and parent company of National Tobacco Company, VaporBeast, International Vapor Group, Vapor Shark, Vapor Supply and Intrepid Brands, today announced the promotion of Brittani Cushman to Senior Vice President of External Affairs, advancing her role as a member of the company’s executive management team.

Cushman has been with TPB since 2014, previously serving as Vice President of External Affairs where she managed regulatory and legislative issues at the federal and state levels. Cushman is a leading voice for both the company and the industry regarding the complex science and regulations of the vaping and tobacco industries. Prior to joining TPB, she spent four years at Xcaliber International, Ltd., L.L.C., where she served as General Counsel.

Cushman uses her expertise in legal, policy and regulatory matters to promote smart and responsible growth across the industry. She serves on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO), Vapor Technology Association (VTA), and Pipe Tobacco Council. She also participates in the Cigar Association of America, and the Coalition of Independent Tobacco Manufacturers of America (CITMA).

“Over the past four years, Brittani has been an integral part of our leadership team and a driving force behind TPB’s continued success,” commented Larry Wexler, President and CEO of TPB. “Through her efforts in Washington and at the state level, she continues to serve as a leading advocate, creating a favorable business environment for OTP and vapor, while underlining the importance of responsible actions by industry members. Her leadership, contributions and forward-thinking have materially advanced the TPB business model and strengthened industry and regulatory relationships in both the vapor and OTP markets.”

