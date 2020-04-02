On March 30, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested a modification to a July 2019 Maryland Court Order governing the compliance policy for implementation of the premarket review requirements of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act for deemed tobacco products, such as cigars and vapor products. The effect of this modification, if granted, would be to move the filing deadline for these products from May 12, 2020, to September 9, 2020. The plaintiffs indicated they do not intend to oppose the modification; however, they intend to respond to express their misgivings on the record.

Because several parties’ appeals to the July 2019 Maryland Court Order remain pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, making the extension official would require several procedural steps, even assuming the district court agrees to FDA’s proposal. This process could take several weeks.

“We applaud the swift move by FDA to address the concerns of responsible manufacturers during these unprecedented and extraordinary times. We remain deeply committed to working within the regulatory framework for these products, which includes continuing to deliver quality products to adult consumers while also preventing youth access to and uptake of these products,” said Larry Wexler, President and CEO.

Assuming the modification is granted, TPB will work during this additional time period to bolster its premarket filings. TPB had planned to submit its applications by the original deadline.

TPB does not expect the delay of the PMTA process to impact full year guidance provided on February 26, 2020. As noted in that guidance, 2020 projections assume no upside from the PMTA process in 2020. The company continues to expect to spend a total of $15-$18 million on the PMTA process, with expenses heavily weighted towards the first and second quarter of 2020. This announcement may impact the timing but not materially impact the total amount of spending.

Based on preliminary financial data, TPB expects net sales for the first quarter 2020 to be slightly above the previously guided range of $82 to $86 million. Per historical practice, TPB will update full year guidance at the first quarter earnings release on April 28.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products. TPB, through its focus brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking products and the growing NewGen products space, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by TPB in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for TPB to predict these events or how they may affect it. TPB has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to:

