Turning Point Brands : to Host First Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2019 first quarter results. The conference call will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss results with the investment community.

Participating in the call will be Larry Wexler, President and Chief Executive Officer; Robert Lavan, Senior VP and CFO; Graham Purdy, President New Ventures Division; and Jim Murray, Senior VP, Business Planning.

Interested analysts and professional investors can register and participate through one of these call-in numbers:

888-599-8686 (U.S., toll-free)

786-789-4797 (International)

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes in advance and ask for the Turning Point Brands first quarter 2019 Conference Call. An audio replay is available three hours after the conference call by dialing 888-203-1112 (U.S. toll-free) or 719-457-0820 (International), and entering access code 8691879.

The call will be also broadcast live as a listen-only webcast from the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.turningpointbrands.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be available on the site one hour following the call.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking products and VaporBeast® and VaporFi® in NewGen products, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

