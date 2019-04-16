Turning Point Brands : to Host First Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) announced the date and time for
its conference call to review 2019 first quarter results. The conference
call will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss
results with the investment community.
Participating in the call will be Larry Wexler, President and Chief
Executive Officer; Robert Lavan, Senior VP and CFO; Graham Purdy,
President New Ventures Division; and Jim Murray, Senior VP, Business
Planning.
Interested analysts and professional investors can register and
participate through one of these call-in numbers:
888-599-8686 (U.S., toll-free)
786-789-4797 (International)
Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes in advance and ask for
the Turning Point Brands first quarter 2019 Conference Call. An audio
replay is available three hours after the conference call by dialing
888-203-1112 (U.S. toll-free) or 719-457-0820 (International), and
entering access code 8691879.
The call will be also broadcast live as a listen-only webcast from the
investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.turningpointbrands.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.
The replay of the webcast will be available on the site one hour
following the call.
About Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a
leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer
alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless
products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking products and VaporBeast® and VaporFi® in
NewGen products, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance
acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital
structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the
company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.
