Turning Point Brands : to Host Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in a virtual format on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Due to the public health impact from the COVID-19 virus and to protect the well-being of its stockholders, employees and other meeting participants, TPB will not hold an in-person Annual Meeting this year. We expect this change in meeting format to be effective for this year only.

If you are a stockholder of record or a beneficial owner of TPB stock at the close of business you are entitled to vote as described in our previously circulated proxy.

TPB's proxy materials are currently available at: https://www.turningpointbrands.com/investor-relations/annual-meeting.

The same link will allow for registration for the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Asking Questions

If you are attending the meeting as a stockholder of record or registered beneficial owner, questions can be submitted at the meeting or to the Company at annualmeeting2020@tpbi.com.

Voting Shares

If you have not already voted your shares in advance, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by emailing annualmeeting2020@tpbi.com

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the Annual Meeting.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

