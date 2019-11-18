First Location Signed for Egg Health Hub

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Turnkey Capital, Inc. (TKCI) wholly owned subsidiary Egg Health Hub announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent to lease space at The Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale, FL.



The Galleria is one of South Florida’s premier shopping destinations with more than 100 fashion retailers including Neiman Marcus, Macy’s and Dillard’s as well as popular stores, including Swarovski, Apple, Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Free People, H & M, J. Crew and Michael Kors. The Galleria also features popular dining establishments such as Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants, Seasons 52, The Capital Grille, Truluck’s, P.F. Chang’s and Blue Martini. The Galleria mall has an annual foot traffic of 9 million and a daytime population of 115,000 work within a 3-mile radius.



President Joseph Tagliola stated, “We believe there is a real opportunity to repurpose underutilized or vacant retail and office space for medical, health and wellness services under a strong brand. The partnership of Collarmele Partners and TBG, while utilizing expertise from executives at MediXall, has created a compelling new option for re-tenanting traditional shopping centers and mixed-use space that landlords see as a true traffic generator. We have been putting the plans together for this project for over a year and have received great response. We are also in negotiations with other locations in South Florida as well.”



Egg is an ingenious evolution in healthcare delivery that considers not only what consumers want within the health and wellness space but where and how they access and interact with providers. Egg Health Hub will create a totally new ecosystem for healthcare. Currently 50% of people are dissatisfied with their healthcare experiences. More than 60% of new healthcare facility spending is marked for outpatient care in convenient locations. Consumers want one-stop shopping for health and wellness, state of the art technology, exceptional customer service and price transparency.



Egg’s healthcare ecosystem consists of three core components:



Space – Members have access to beautiful office space designed to optimize both the physician and client experience. Egg membership offers both size and term flexibility, allowing for multiple use cases. A community for growth and referrals – Our members participate in Egg-hosted continuing education opportunities, networking events, and a vetted referral network. We hold a firm belief that collaboration among patients and providers leads to greater productivity, patient experience and success. This belief is evident in the design of Egg spaces, events and digital tools, which are designed to facilitate connections in a natural and frictionless way. Technology and services designed specifically for healthcare – Members have shared access to a full-stack technology platform for everything from marketing, client acquisition and telemedicine to the day-to-day tasks of scheduling and billing. Egg also partners with established service providers to offer its members access to essential services to help grow their practice and better serve their patients.





Greg Maloney, the CEO of JLL Retail, said the following: “Healthcare expenditures are expected to grow by over 70% to $6 trillion by 2027. It’s no surprise that landlords are looking to get in on the trend and add health and wellness concepts to their retail merchandising mix. Egg is a concept that’s spot-on and fits well into the growing number of large format spaces being vacated by retailers. We’re looking forward to supporting their nationwide expansion and finding the right locations in our regional mall portfolio.”



Egg Health Hub is finalizing the lease agreement currently and anticipate opening in September of 2020.

