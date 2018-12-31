Oyu Tolgoi and the Government of Mongolia sign Power Source Framework Agreement for Tavan Tolgoi-based power project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turquoise Hill Resources (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) today announced the signing of the Power Source Framework Agreement (PSFA) between Oyu Tolgoi and the Government of Mongolia (Government), which provides a binding framework and pathway forward for the construction of a Tavan Tolgoi-based power project, as well as establishes the basis for a long-term domestic power solution for the mine.



Ulf Quellmann, Chief Executive Officer of Turquoise Hill, said, “We are encouraged by the pivotal decision to proceed with the power project at Tavan Tolgoi. Resolving Oyu Tolgoi’s long-term power requirements is critically important to the mine’s long-term development and today’s signing of the PSFA is a positive milestone toward that goal. We will continue to work closely and collaboratively with our partners to finalize the details of the power project, which will allow this truly great world-class asset to achieve its full potential for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

The PSFA formalizes the role of each party and sets out an amended timetable for Oyu Tolgoi to source power domestically. Construction is expected to start in 2020 following further studies and commissioning of the power plant is scheduled for mid-2023. Oyu Tolgoi will now move forward to confirm the technical design of the project and finalize the commercial arrangements, including financing, underpinning the PSFA. The 300 megawatt plant will be majority owned by Oyu Tolgoi LLC and will be situated close to the Tavan Tolgoi coalfields.

Turquoise Hill will update the market in due course.

