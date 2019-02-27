Turquoise Hill Resources : Down Over 10%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2013 -- Data Talk

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.T) is currently at C$2.48, down C$0.30, or 10.79%

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 29, 2013 when it fell 19.63%

-- Currently down three of the past five days

-- Turquoise Hill Resources said that first production at its Oyu Tolgoi copper, silver and gold project in southern Mongolia will be delayed from the first quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of that year

-- Up 12.73% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2017 when it rose 18.84%

-- Up 10.22% year-to-date

-- Down 87.78% from its all-time closing high of C$20.30 on Feb. 7, 2011

-- Down 36.41% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 28, 2018), when it closed at C$3.90

All data as of 11:25:56 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet