TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD

(TRQ)
Turquoise Hill Resources : Down Over 10%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since July 2013 -- Data Talk

02/27/2019 | 11:50am EST

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.T) is currently at C$2.48, down C$0.30, or 10.79%

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 29, 2013 when it fell 19.63%

-- Currently down three of the past five days

-- Turquoise Hill Resources said that first production at its Oyu Tolgoi copper, silver and gold project in southern Mongolia will be delayed from the first quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of that year

-- Up 12.73% month-to-date; on pace for best month since July 2017 when it rose 18.84%

-- Up 10.22% year-to-date

-- Down 87.78% from its all-time closing high of C$20.30 on Feb. 7, 2011

-- Down 36.41% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 28, 2018), when it closed at C$3.90

All data as of 11:25:56 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 205 M
EBIT 2018 163 M
Net income 2018 354 M
Debt 2018 2 286 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,26
P/E ratio 2019 25,35
EV / Sales 2018 5,42x
EV / Sales 2019 6,33x
Capitalization 4 242 M
Chart TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,80 $
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Quellmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Peter Charles Gillin Chairman
Brendan Lane Vice President-Operations & Development
Luke Colton Chief Financial Officer
Russel C. Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD23.56%4 242
BHP GROUP LTD9.70%129 262
BHP GROUP PLC9.47%129 262
RIO TINTO17.59%97 913
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.50%97 913
ANGLO AMERICAN17.38%37 742
