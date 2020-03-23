Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.    TRQ   CA9004351081

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.

(TRQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turquoise Hill Resources : SEC Filing (IRANNOTICE) - Iran Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 06:38am EDT

IRANNOTICE

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Suite 3680 - 1 Place Ville Marie,

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

H3B 3P2

March 20, 2020

VIA EDGAR

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Re:

Notice of Disclosure Filed in Exchange Act Annual Report under Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Exchange Act

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, notice is hereby provided that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has made disclosure pursuant to those provisions in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2020. Such disclosure is on pp. 8-9 of the Annual Report on Form 40-F and is incorporated by reference herein.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Dustin S. Isaacs

Dustin S. Isaacs

Vice-President, General Counsel and

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 10:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES L
06:38aTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : SEC Filing (IRANNOTICE) - Iran Notice
PU
06:33aTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : SEC Filing (40-F) - Annual reports by Canadian Issuer..
PU
03/21TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : announces financial results and review of operations ..
PR
03/17TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. : annual earnings release
03/16TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : provides update on Oyu Tolgoi project
AQ
03/10TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : to announce fourth quarter and full year 2019 financi..
AQ
02/24TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : SEC Filing - 25
PU
02/20Rio Tinto seeks international arbitration on tax dispute with Mongolia
RE
02/20TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Oyu Tolgoi to Proceed to International Arbitration on..
AQ
02/17TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : announces the submission of the Feasibility Study for..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 047 M
EBIT 2020 -55,8 M
Net income 2020 211 M
Debt 2020 3 988 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,62x
P/E ratio 2021 6,09x
EV / Sales2020 4,51x
EV / Sales2021 4,21x
Capitalization 729 M
Chart TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,22  $
Last Close Price 0,36  $
Spread / Highest target 427%
Spread / Average Target 236%
Spread / Lowest Target 94,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Quellmann Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Robert Peter Charles Gillin Chairman
Jo-Anne Dudley Chief Operating Officer
Luke Colton Chief Financial Officer
Russel C. Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.-45.26%727
BHP GROUP-30.60%73 710
RIO TINTO PLC-28.67%64 636
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-49.12%15 914
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.68%12 654
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-2.38%6 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group