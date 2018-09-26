TURTLE BEACH : STEALTH 600 IS NORTH AMERICA’S BEST-SELLING WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET OF 2018

According to the Latest NPD Data, Turtle Beach's $99 Stealth 600 for Xbox One and PlayStation®4 Has Been the Best-Selling Wireless Gaming Headset by Revenue Year to Date

San Diego, CA - September 26, 2018 - This morning, leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) announced its highly-acclaimed Stealth 600for Xbox One and PlayStation®4is North America's best-selling wireless gaming headset of 2018 year to date, per the latest NPD data1. The Stealth 600 for Xbox One and PS4™ offers gamers groundbreaking wireless connectivity and immersive surround sound, plus Turtle Beach's unique ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly and comfort-driven design, as well as the company's exclusive Superhuman Hearing™ sound setting that gives players a competitive advantage, and much more. The Stealth 600 for Xbox One and PS4 is available for purchase at www.turtlebeach.comand at participating retailers worldwide for a MSRP of $99.95. Read below for full details on Turtle Beach's best-selling Stealth 600 wireless gaming headset.

'The Stealth 600 delivers the perfect blend of wireless connectivity, high-quality audio, unmatched comfort, powerful features, and price - which has made it a top performer in the category this year,' said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. 'And with this year's big AAA game launches just around the corner, including the long-awaited Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout 76, and of course Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with its new Blackout Battle Royale mode, the Stealth 600 is a great choice for gamers this holiday season.'

Originally launched last fall, the combination of the Stealth 600's attractive suite of features and respectable price have earned numerous positive reviews from both gamers and a variety of gaming, technology, and entertainment publications alike. A review of the Stealth 600 by Wiredgave the headset an 8/10 score, calling it, '…one of the best wireless headsets you can own on PS4 or Xbox One at a price that's easy to stomach.'

The Stealth 600's full list of features includes:

· Wireless Game & Chat - With Xbox Wireless, gamers on Xbox One can connect their Stealth 600 directly to the console just like an Xbox Wireless Controller - no wires, no base station, and no adapter needed. On PS4, the included USB transmitter connects the headset to the console using the latest smart, channel-hopping technology. · Immersive Surround Sound - On Xbox One the Stealth 600 is optimized to deliver immersive Windows Sonic for Headphones Surround Sound, while the Stealth 600 for PS4 uses Turtle Beach Virtual Surround Sound to bring your games, movies and music to life. · Glasses-Friendly - Turtle Beach's unique ProSpecs comfort-driven design removes pressure on your glasses while you play. · Powerful 50mm Speakers - Large, powerful 50mm over-ear speakers produce crisp highs and thundering lows. · Flip-up Microphone - Turtle Beach's renowned high-sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear, plus flips up out of the way to mute and blends into the headsets' design when not in use. · Superhuman Hearing - From quiet footsteps sneaking-up from behind to enemy weapon reloads just before an ambush, Superhuman Hearing lets you hear it all. Hear Everything. Defeat Everyone.™ · Independent Game & Chat Volume Control - Find the perfect balance between game audio and chat audio. · Mic Monitoring - Hear the volume of your voice inside the headset so you never have to shout. · Audio Presets, Including Bass Boost - Customize the way your game sounds with four audio presets, including Bass Boost. · All-Day Battery Life - Enjoy up to 15 hours of gaming per charge.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach ( www.turtlebeach.com ) has been transforming console multiplayer gaming since the very beginning with its wide selection of industry-leading, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand for gamers the world over. Made for Xbox, PlayStation®, and Nintendo consoles as well as for PC, Mac®, and mobile/tablet devices, having a Turtle Beach gaming headset in your arsenal gives you the competitive advantage. The Company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

1Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/Video Games/Dollars/U.S. & Canada/January-August 2018.

